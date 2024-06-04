IShowSpeed and KSI participate in MrBeast's $100,000 Wipeout challenge on YouTube livestream

Popular internet personalities Olajide "KSI" and Darren "IShowSpeed" participated in the $100,000 Wipeout challenge on Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast's water course. A collaboration featuring the three was teased a few days ago, with fans excited to see what was in store for them and that day has finally come.

On June 24, before going live, Darren took to his Instagram to reveal the news about the challenge with his PRIME co-member and founder KSI. Considering this not only features him, Olajide, and MrBeast, the announcement has garnered a lot of attention on social media with thousands of viewers flocking to his stream.

Expand Tweet

Trending

IShowSpeed competes with KSI in the MrBeast challenge to win $100,000

MrBeast, who is currently in the process of producing a game show for Amazon Prime Videos called Beast Games, is known for making elaborate obstacle courses and hosting hundreds of participants in competitions on his channels. However, this time, the number of participants is just two - KSI and IShowSpeed.

The two YouTube personalities are known frenemies, having been in a friendly rivalry about their athletic accomplishments for years. They frequently troll each other online and call each other names on social media over football (soccer) and other things.

IShowSpeed, who recently joined KSI's PRIME brand of beverages as a content creator, started the stream by explaining the point of the challenge after taking a sip from the beverage. Pointing to a water obstacle course behind them, the YouTube streamer stated that he and Olajide would be competing against each other to win $100,000:

"This is the $100,000 challenge, a wipeout challenge. So the winner of this race, the winner of this gets $100,000. Okay, chat? So the winner of the MrBeast Water challenge gets a hundred thousand dollars."

While MrBeast is not known for creating live content, it appears he is making an exception in this case for KSI and IShowSpeed, and also made an appearance later in the video.

As expected, the buzz around the stream has grown considerably since it started and as of writing, over 150K viewers have tuned in to watch who will be taking the prize home.