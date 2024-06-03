"Might be the biggest collab of the year" - Fans react as MrBeast seemingly hints collaboration with IShowSpeed and KSI

YouTube's most subscribed channel Jimmy "MrBeast" took to his social media account to hint at an upcoming collaboration with two of the biggest names from the content-creating community - Darren "IShowSpeed" and JJ "KSI." Jimmy's comment was made under what was initially KSI's post which IShowSpeed replied to. KSI had written:

"Thoughts on the first episode of Inside (Sidemen's new reality show)?"

IShowSpeed comically responded:

"St*u ini**a. You're ruining my mood rn (right now) nb (no body) gaf (gives a f**k)."

Seeing the banterous exchange, Jimmy commented:

"Oh boy, am I going to have to break you two up when we film tomorrow?"

The trio will feature in a single project for the first time since the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 (KSI and Jimmy played for Sidemen FC and IShowSpeed represented YouTube All Stars XI). Seeing them potentially collaborate again naturally left fans excited. One of the verified fan pages of IShowSpeed wrote:

"This might be the biggest collab of the year."

IShowSpeed fan page reacts to the potential collaboration (Image via X)

Let's look at some other reactions:

Fans excited ahead of the proposed collaboration (Image via X)

When and where will MrBeast, IShowSpeed, and KSI collaborate?

MrBeast and IShowSpeed, two of America's most popular online personalities, are set to collaborate with KSI, one of the UK's most famous creators, according to the comment made by Jimmy.

IShowSpeed is currently in the UK, having traveled to watch the UEFA Champions League final. KSI is also in his home country, suggesting a strong possibility that MrBeast may travel to the UK as well, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The exact nature of the collaboration is currently unclear. Jimmy is no stranger to creating challenges and game shows that often feature other creators as participants.

Last year, Jimmy participated in a challenge-centric game show hosted by the Sidemen. The video was titled "SIDEMEN VS MR BEAST $1,000,000 CHALLENGE." This video has over 36 million views on YouTube.

Speaking of MrBeast, it's going to be a celebratory week for the creator and his fans. Jimmy officially overtook T-Series to claim the most subscribed YouTube channel. At the time of writing, Jimmy has a whopping 269 million subscribers compared to T-Series' 266 million subscriber count on the platform.