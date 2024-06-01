IShowSpeed attends UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

Twitch star Darren "IShowSpeed" attended the UEFA Champions League final match, held today in Wembley Stadium, London. On May 31, 2024, while streaming in Madrid, Darren revealed that he thought the UCL finals were taking place in the Spanish capital, and that he had to "get out" of the city to see the match. After realizing his mistake, the creator seemed to have decided to fly to England to watch the match.

Speed also recently attended the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City in the same stadium, accompanied by his South Korean date Amy Flamy. Darren streamed their experience on his YouTube channel.

However, this time, the creator seems to have encountered issues with his internet connection. At approximately half-time, IShowSpeed started streaming on YouTube, describing the network issues he had been facing and apologizing to his audience. Many viewers also pointed out that the stream was running at 640x360 pixels, which indicated a poor-quality connection. Darren only streamed for a few minutes before ending the broadcast.

Betting sites reportedly offered "IShowSpeed taking a photo with Zinedine Zidane" as an option for the UCL final

Darren is known for taking photos with football celebrities wherever he goes. He took pictures with big names like Norweigan footballer Erling Haaland and English footballer Jude Bellingham when he attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony in October 2023. Furthermore, he was invited to the Manchester United after-party, following their FA Cup victory, and again posted photos posing with the club's players and manager Erik ten Hag.

In another hilarious revelation made by @iShowSpeedHQ on X, some betting sites had seemingly offered a wager option around IShowSpeed taking a photo with football legend and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in the time between kick-off and the culmination of the match. This would have allowed viewers to gamble whether the content creator would do such a feat, in line with his previous actions, or would refrain from doing so.

IShowSpeed's FA Cup experience at the Wembley Stadium was not all pleasant, with him encountering some angry fans at his time there. While trying to hype up the crowd, the creator was told to "shut up" by a fellow Man United fan, which caused an argument to break out between the two.

On the other hand, while trying to exit the stadium in a car, he was surrounded by Manchester City fans who seemed to knock on the car's window and shout at the creator, who was donning a Man United jersey at the time.