IShowSpeed mistakenly says the UCL Final is in Madrid during an IRL stream from the city

Streamer and football fan Darren “IShowSpeed'' has made the journey from London to Madrid, seemingly in the hope to watch the UCL Final live. However, the final is actually taking place in Wembley, London, much to Speed's surprise. This error was discovered when the streamer posted videos of himself today, May 31, live from the Spanish capital.

In one of the videos, a viewer asked IShowSpeed about the UCL Final, saying that the final is in London. In response, the streamer insisted that the final is in Madrid, the reason being that Real Madrid is playing in the final against Dortmund.

While strolling the streets of Madrid, Speed said:

“No it’s not, chap. The UCL Final is in Madrid, Madrid is hosting the UCL Final!”

While it is not confirmed whether this is a prank or if the streamer genuinely thought the final was taking place in Spain, many of his fans have expressed amusement at this incident.

A short while later in the livestream, viewers are made privy to the moment when IShowSpeed realized that the final is indeed in London.

While in a car, IShowSpeed said:

“The final is London? Is it?”

He then googled whether the UCL Final is in London, and the answer left him speechless for a while. Speed then loudly exclaimed:

“Man, the UCL Final is in Wembley! Dog! Why the f**k am I in Madrid?”

For the unversed, the UCL Final is supposed to take place on Saturday, June 1, at London's Wembley Stadium.

IShowSpeed interacts with CR7 fans while in Madrid

Despite the disappointment regarding the location of the UCL Final, IShowSpeed seemed to be having a great time in Madrid. The streamer checked into the CR7 Hotel in the city and was greeted by a huge crowd.

IShowSpeed also gave a young fan two thousand euros for doing the biggest CR7 “siuuuu” celebration, and started a “Cristiano” chant outside Real Madrid's stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.