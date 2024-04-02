IShowSpeed in disbelief after KSI pranks him on April Fool's Day, calls him "IShowStink"

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to his channel on April 1, 2024, to prank content creators in honor of April Fool's Day. The 19-year-old decided to prank well-known internet personalities via Instagram direct messages, claiming that he had mentioned them on his official account.

At the four-hour mark of the broadcast, Darren observed that fellow YouTuber Olajide "JJ," better known as "KSI," had mentioned him in his Instagram Story. The Ohio native was taken aback when he discovered that the Briton had pulled the same prank on him. Things didn't end there as KSI referred to the streamer as "IShowStink."

Here's what he wrote in the direct message:

"Mentioned you in their story. April Fool's, IShowStink."

IShowSpeed abruptly ended his livestream after seeing KSI's antics.

Why did KSI call IShowSpeed "IShowStink"? Explained

IShowSpeed has been making headlines since March 31, 2024, when he hosted an IRL stream. During the broadcast, the content creator showed off his new his new ride, a Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracan. At one point, a Waffle House employee approached Darren and requested a hug.

After hugging, the individual appeared to place a hand on their nose and walked away. When Darren noticed this, he invited them to return for a closer look at his Italian sports car. He said:

"What do you mean it's cool? Come over here and see the car, sniff it out, come on. Come on honey! Come one, come back."

During another IRL stream on April 1, 2024, IShowSpeed decided to squash the rumors about smelling bad. While at the same Waffle House, the recently unbanned Twitch personality asked a different employee if they could "smell him" and provide an honest response.

Eventually, the latter said:

"I mean you smell okay, it's not bad. I don't want to sound judgemental or anything but it's not killing you, it's not killing anyone."

KSI wasn't the only streamer that IShowSpeed pranked on April Fool's Day. He connected with Kick ambassador Adin Ross via Instagram DMs and pulled off the same prank on him as he did with JJ. Unlike the professional boxer, Ross fell for Darren's bait, with the YouTuber joyfully exclaiming:

"Look at this dumb a**! I got Adin's dumb a** with it. I got Adin's dumb a**, Stupid a**! Hah! He thought I'd mentioned him in an (Instagram) Story. Goofy!"

Additionally, Darren has also hinted that he collaborated with the Sidemen and will appear as a guest in their upcoming video.