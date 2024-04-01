IShowSpeed fan appears to hold her nose while walking away after hugging the streamer

A clip of a fan walking away from Darren "IShowSpeed" while holding her nose has gone viral on social media, racking up hundreds of thousands of views. In the short video, a woman walks up to the YouTuber and requests a hug. However, after they hugged, she promptly walked away and turned down the streamer's offer to inspect his new CR7-themed Lamborghini Huracan.

Viewers have taken to trolling Darren, inferring that the woman did not like how he smelled because she put a hand over her face shortly after the two hugged.

"I don't stink wtf": IShowSpeed reacts to the clip of a fan walking away from him

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed was next to his new Lamborghini Huracan when a woman came towards him asking for a hug. After they hugged, the streamer asked the stranger if she liked the car:

"Oh, you want a hug? You want a hug, what's up? How are you doing? You like the car?"

However, it seems the woman did not want to engage with the YouTuber anymore, and she walked away holding her nose:

"I'm good. It's cool."

The streamer was not done though, and he proceeded to call out to the woman, repeatedly shouting for her to come back and have a better look at the car:

"What do you mean it's cool? Come over here and see the car, sniff it out, come on. Come on honey! Come one, come back."

After the clip went viral, IShowSpeed was quite mad with the X fan page @SpeedUpdates1 for posting it and claiming that the woman had walked away because the streamer was "stinky." After all, the post had received more than a million impressions in a couple of hours.

Expand Tweet

In his reply, the YouTube streamer chastised the fan account for their post and caption, vehemently claiming that he did not stink and that he had recently taken a shower and applied deodorant. The streamer wrote:

"How tf u my updated page shutting on me ong I don't stink wtf I took a shower last night and put deodorant that morning so stop playing me"

IShowSpeed has been IRL streaming with his car ever since he received it over the weekend. As it turns out, the Lamborghini Huracan was not the only car he had bought, as he also visited the same dealership for an Urus.