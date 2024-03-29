"Move, what the f*ck!": IShowSpeed gets "attacked" on stream by robot dog worth $50,000

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is going viral on social media after bringing a robot dog on his most recent stream. Clips from the stream where he interacts with the expensive gadget, worth $50,000, garnered a lot of attention on websites such as X after some viewers claimed that the robot was attacking the streamer.

Darren is known for chaotic shenanigans on stream, and to the amusement of his fans, he went a bit too far with his physical interactions with the mechanical dog. At one point, the dog. started climbing on top of the YouTuber, who yelled at it and shoved it away, saying:

"Stop! Move, what the f**k!"

IShowSpeed goes viral for his interactions with a robotic dog on stream

The 19-year-old is famous for the amount of passion he has for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, with the second most well-known thing about him being his iconic bark. The streamer has been using it while trolling fellow content creators for a long time. In fact, he even let out the uncanny dog-like bark on a recent IRL stream with Kai Cenat when an old lady started pestering them in a store.

Regardless, IShowSpeed naturally barked at the electronic dog to amuse his viewers. He then proceeded to position himself in a way that would allow the robot to hump him. The streamer was amazed when it started showing interest:

"It wants it, oh my god it wants it! No way he wants it."

However, instead of humping, the gadget hit his buttocks with its mechanical snout, which made the YouTuber fall to the floor. What's more, the streamer started shouting in pain, cursing at the robot dog for seemingly hurting him:

"Oh sh*t! Oh f*ck! Damn."

IShowSpeed's brother in the back kept walking around in disbelief as to what was happening in front of him and exclaimed:

"Oh god!"

The streamer shows off the robot controls (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Later on in the stream, the streamer showed off more of what the robot can do. He pulled out his phone and showcased that he could control the electronic dog with it, and viewers were quite impressed with how seamlessly it moved around.

Fans will know that IShowSpeed has a real pet dog that he got earlier this year. However, the fact that he has named it the N-word has ruffled a lot of feathers.