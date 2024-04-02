"Why're you coughing?!": IShowSpeed went to Waffle House to dispel rumors about smelling bad on stream

A day after a clip of a fan walking away from Darren "IShowSpeed" while holding her nose went viral, the YouTube star has gone back to the place where the incident happened to dispel rumors about him smelling bad.

On March 31, 2024, IShowSpeed was IRL streaming from a parking lot when a worker from the nearby Waffle House came up to him for a hug. However, after hugging him, the employee quickly walked away from the content creator and ignored his calls to her. Many viewers jokingly concluded that this was because of the streamer's smell.

The clip went viral almost instantaneously, racking up millions of views in a few hours. Wanting to crush the rumors, IShowSpeed showed up at the same Waffle House and got one of the workers to hug him. Unfortunately for him, the staff member coughed a little after the hug, even though she said he did not stink. She said:

"You don't stink that bad (cough, cough). You don't stink."

The streamer seemingly got annoyed at the cough and said:

"Why're you coughing?!?"

IShowSpeed tries to crush rumors about not smelling bad

IShowSpeed has been doing a lot of IRL streams from his new car, a custom-made Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracan.

During a livestream on March 31, 2024, the YouTuber was talking to another person on the streets while the car was parked when a Waffle House employee walked up to the group and asked him for a hug. He was happy to oblige and invited her to check out his ride.

However, the woman started walking away while holding her nose, leading viewers to assume that the streamer stinks. As mentioned earlier, the clip of the incident had gone viral, and the internet personality was furious with the @SpeedUpdates1 account on X for posting it.

Timestamp 30:54

During a livestream on April 1, 2024, IShowSpeed went back to the Waffle House in question and cornered one of the employees. At the 30th minute of the broadcast, he entered the store asking for the worker from the previous day. As it turned out, she was not working, leaving the content creator disappointed:

"Excuse me is this one girl working today? She is not working? Oh my god, no way I came up here just for no reason!"

He then asked the person who was present to smell him:

"Well look, can you smell me real quick and just be honest whether I stink or not? Just please?"

The woman put up some resistance, asking him:

"Really Speed? Why do I got to do that? Oh my god, I don't even want to be on camera."

After some more requests, the YouTube star got her to smell him and the employee did not seem very pleased:

"I mean you smell okay, it's not bad. I don't want to sound judgemental or anything but it's not killing you, it's not killing anyone."

When he got her to smell him again, the woman could not help but cough, leading him to question his own body odor. The streamer even went up to a man behind the counter and asked:

"Bro, do I stink? Why does everybody think I stink? She's like coughing and sh*t!"

IShowSpeed has seen a huge rise in popularity over the last couple of years. The 19-year-old recently revealed that he had bought not one but two Lamborghinis: a black Urus and a CR7-themed Lamborghini Huracan.