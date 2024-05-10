"You're a billboard!": Kai Cenat blasts IShowSpeed for buying a Cristiano Ronaldo diamond chain

Kai Cenat has blasted YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" after the latter showed off a new Cristiano Ronaldo diamond chain that allegedly cost him about $150,000. While confronting Darren, Kai brought up how the YouTuber recently purchased a Lamborghini Huracan with a custom CR7 livery.

The Twitch streamer tore into IShowSpeed, claiming he had become a billboard for Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Not only do you have him (Ronaldo) wrapped your f*cking multi-million dollar car, you got him tatted on your arm, you got him on your f*cking neck. You're a walking Ronaldo f*cking billboard! Speed you got to do better, bro. You're a f*cking billboard! A Ronaldo billboard, bro."

"I was so excited" — IShowSpeed gets sad after Kai Cenat calls him a "Ronaldo billboard"

IShowSpeed is known for his obsession with the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Before becoming as successful as he is, the streamer even produced a song about him. The fact that he custom-wrapped his Lamborghini Huracan with a CR7 livery is also telling.

Kai Cenat, who collaborates with Darren regularly on streams, was unhappy with his obsessive behavior and pointed it out. This seems to have put a damper on IShowSpeed's spirits as he looked crestfallen after being criticized by Kai and told him how excited he was about showing him the chain:

"I was so excited for me to show you this chain."

The Twitch star replied by saying that he would rather see him wearing a chain with his name:

"I'd rather see that chain say Speed than Ronaldo, bro."

IShowSpeed countered saying he already has one, and held up a separate chain:

"I do have a Speed one, it's right here."

However, the chain did not say the streamer's name. On one side, it had the word "PRIME", while the other side sported the term "DAWG", probably given to him by Logan Paul as he was inducted into PRIME as a content creator affiliated with the brand.

Kai Cenat was not impressed with either chain and told his friend off:

"Wear that one! That's Prime. That says dog, ni**a, not Speed! No, no let me tell you something..."

In other news, Darren recently did a 24-hour stream on YouTube where he tried sleeping on stream. Fans were pretty amused after he raged against the viewers for constantly berating him while he was trying to sleep.