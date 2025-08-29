"I have zero recollection of ever meeting this creep": Brandon Herrera issues statement after being named in Minnesota shooter's apparent manifesto

YouTuber Brandon Herrera has stated that he has "zero recollection of ever meeting" Robin Westman, the shooter who attacked Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In a YouTube video titled I Was Named in the Shooter's Manifesto," Herrera stated that he was "specifically mentioned by name" in Westman's "psychotic ramblings" before the crime was committed.

Claiming that he got "sick to his stomach" after hearing his name in a now-deleted YouTube video reportedly posted by the shooter ahead of the incident, the gun rights influencer stated:

"I was specifically mentioned by name. In the psychotic ramblings that the shooter released before he went out to go do what he did, he specifically mentions me by full name several times, including a push to vote for Brandon for president.

"When I first found out about this, I did not want to believe that it was real. And then I listened to the video, and when I heard it with my own two ears, I got f**king sick to my stomach. I'm going to go ahead and say it now, and I would like to this this goes without saying, but again, I want to leave zero f**king wiggle room for interpretation - I condemn every part of this to the deepest extent of my f**king soul."

Herrera then stated that he had "zero recollection of ever meeting" Westman, in response to claims that they met at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada:

"He goes on to say that, apparently, we met at SHOT Show in Las Vegas, and that we talked and that we agreed on a lot of things, which I want to make abundantly clear right out the gate - I do not believe that that happened."

Herrera added:

"I can legitimately put my hand on a Bible and say I have zero recollection of ever meeting this creep. I asked my friends who were also there, and they had no recollection. And, believe me, this is the kind of person that would stand out at SHOT Show."

What did Robin Westman say about YouTuber Brandon Herrera?

According to the Independent, Robin Westman had name-dropped Brandon Herrera in one of their YouTube videos, in which they claimed to have met the YouTuber at the Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show, also known as "SHOT," and had a "brief conversation."

Furthermore, Westman stated that they and the YouTuber "agreed on a lot of things" before endorsing the 29-year-old for president.

