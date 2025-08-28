Who is Robin Westman? Details about US Catholic school shooter explored as Candace Owens claims she was "created by a doctor"

American podcaster Candace Owens has made some serious allegations related to Robin Westman, the 23-year-old transgender person behind the shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.On August 27, two children and 17 other people were injured after a transgender person opened fire on the children of Annunciation Catholic School. As per CNN, Robin Westman's birth name was Robert Westman. The shooter's mother applied in 2019 to change the name legally.The report further suggested that Robin Westman, who reportedly killed himself after the massacre, graduated from Annunciation Catholic School in 2017. Westman also posted a series of videos on YouTube, which included an alleged manifesto.In now-struck-down videos, gun magazines scrawled with hateful messages could be spotted, and Westman also showed reverence to some old mass shooters.Political commentator Candace Owens has reacted to these now-deleted YouTube videos posted by Robin Westman. Owens made a series of tweets on Wednesday and attempted to establish a pattern in mass shootings. She alleged that a &quot;deep state military experiment&quot; is behind grooming such shooters. In her tweet, Owens claimed that Westman was &quot;created by a doctor.&quot;&quot;This person was created by a doctor. These are the fruits of a deep state military experiment that has been going on since the 1960’s. That is why all of these shooters are exactly like the ones before. It is a factory,&quot; Candace Owens wrote.Candace Owens’ post on X after the Minneapolis mass shooting by Robin Westman sparks discussionCandace Owens @RealCandaceOLINKThere is absolutely zero reason to believe the MK Ultra program ever stopped—a CIA program in which our government used pharmaceuticals to create clinically insane, schizophrenic monsters. We see this example everywhere today. These shooters are copy-paste as though they are outCandace Owens tweeted about the details that came through YouTube videos uploaded by Robin Westman. In one of the videos, the podcaster reported that Westman drew a layout of the church in his notebook.Later, in another tweet, Owens made a serious allegation, accusing the &quot;MK Ultra program&quot; of shaping mass shooters like Westman. In her tweet, she wrote,&quot;There is absolutely zero reason to believe the MK Ultra program ever stopped—a CIA program in which our government used pharmaceuticals to create clinically insane, schizophrenic monsters. We see this example everywhere today. These shooters are copy-paste as though they are out of a program.&quot;The post continued,&quot;After they act, our government purports it was a “lone shooter” and we need “GUN CONTROL NOW” to render us safer... The pattern here is obvious. The insane people are ruling over us. The entire trans movement is evidence of that.&quot;According to the BBC, in the Cold War era, the CIA planned a secret program aimed at finding methods of controlling the mind. The report suggested that the intelligence agency funded psychiatric institutions in the US and Canada for experimentation on patients on psychedelic drugs and other issues. This secret program was code-named MK-Ultra.In another post, Candace Owens alleged that &quot;the government is behind&quot; the situation, adding that the &quot;goal is to scare&quot; people.&quot;The government is behind this. Each shooting is more traumatizing than the last because the goal is to scare us into compliance. It is the tried and true strategy of 9/11 and the Manson murders— both CIA operations,&quot; Owens posted.In one of the videos posted by Robin Westman, there was a journal in which an apology was addressed to the Westman family. However, the shooter was not sorry for the shooting.Also read: &quot;Shame on you Sam Altman&quot;: Megyn Kelly fumes after parents allege ChatGPT gave deceased 16-year-old detailed instructions to end his own life