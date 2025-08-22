Marc Lamont Hill calls Candace Owens "useful idiot" amid her legal drama with Brigitte Macron, claims Trump won't "save" podcaster

American TV personality and Joe Budden Podcast contributor Marc Lamont Hill recently shared his views on Candace Owens' ongoing legal drama involving French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. According to the BBC, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit last month against Owens after she claimed that France's first lady was born male.On Thursday, August 21, 2025, a fan account of the Joe Budden Podcast posted a video clip on X featuring Joe Budden and his co-hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford, Parks Vallely, Ish, and others discussing the lawsuit.In the video, Marc Lamont Hill noted that Candace Owens is infamous for “trafficking conspiracies” in the context of her repeated claims that Brigitte Macron was born male. The 46-year-old media personality criticized Owens, saying:“Candace Owens has a huge platform… And sometimes you become, and I don't mean this to disrespect Candace, but you become a useful idiot for people, right? Like she might actually believe, I don't think Candace is necessarily lying. I think she might actually believe this conspiracy theory because these people are in her ear, feeding her information that may or may not be true.”Discussing the lawsuit further, Hill added that Candace Owens will likely take the “brunt of the heat” and warned that she could “lose all of her money.”Marc Lamont Hill says Donald Trump is not a “messiah” amid Candace Owens’ lawsuitDuring the August 21, 2025, episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Marc Lamont Hill also claimed that US President Donald Trump will not come to save Candace Owens if the legal drama further escalates.After co-host Melyssa Ford noted that Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron had “repeatedly” asked Owens to stop spreading the rumors and even hired a PI to dig “deep” into the matter, Hill quipped:“Everybody thinks… Donald Trump is going to save them. And he's not. That's the other thing. Trump actually told her to stop because Trump doesn't want smoke with France. He got enough enemies in Europe. He don't need another one. Right? Not based on Candace Owens or any other, you know, right wing commentator… Trump is not your savior. He's not your messiah. He's not.”President Macron Visits Downing Street, London (Image via Getty)Elsewhere in the episode, Marc Lamont Hill stated that he and others on the Joe Button Podcast believe Candace Owens’ claim about Brigitte Macron is “not true.” He also dismissed the idea of making “money with conspiracy theories.”“The evidence isn't good, right? Because it's not true. Let me be clear. It's not true. We here at the Joe Button Podcast think it's not true... I think part of why they do that is because they assume that this person is so big and so famous and in another country that I can make all this money with conspiracy theories and they're not going to do shit,” Hill added.For the unversed, the Macrons filed their defamation lawsuit against Owens in the US state of Delaware. As per the BBC, the lawsuit alleged that the political commentator spread “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions&quot; on her popular podcast and social media channels. It also pointed to Owens profiting from the claims by selling merchandise and releasing a video series titled Becoming Brigitte.