What is Joe Budden's net worth? Podcaster reveals jaw-dropping amount his network makes per month

Podcast host and former rapper Joe Budden recently revealed the amount his podcast network makes per month with The New York Times, published on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. According to insider figures shared, Joe Budden Network earned an average of $1.04 million a month so far on the crowdfunding subscription service Patreon.The NY Times article further reported that Budden has around 70,000 paying subscribers tuning in to The Joe Budden Podcast. Each subscriber pays anywhere from $5 to $50 a month. Higher-tier subscribers also receive bonus content, while two weekly episodes of the flagship podcast are still released for free to the general public.According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joe Budden has an estimated net worth of $10 million. However, based on the NY Times article, the former rapper is expected to pull in over $12 million on Patreon alone this year, making him the top earner on the platform.Beyond Patreon, Budden’s media company, the Joe Budden Network (JBN), has also tapped into additional revenue streams.Reportedly, the podcast brings in millions of dollars in ad revenue, thanks to JBN’s strategy of selling its advertising and cutting out traditional network middlemen. Merchandise sales and licensing deals further boost earningsIan Schwartzman, CEO of the Joe Budden Network, also told the NY Times that the company is on track to generate over $20 million in revenue this year, due to their diversified income sources and growing subscriber support.Joe Budden accidentally reveals massive Patreon earnings in Instagram storyJoe Budden (Image via Getty Images)The aforementioned feature from The NY Times, discussing Budden’s earnings, came just a few days after the former rapper-turned-podcast mogul unintentionally revealed the scale of his podcast success via Instagram story.The 44-year-old first made headlines in the podcasting world in 2015 when he launched I’ll Name This Podcast Later, co-hosted by Rory Farrell and Marisa Mendez. After a well-publicized feud with rapper Drake, Mendez left the show and was replaced by Jamil “Mal” Clay. The podcast was then rebranded as The Joe Budden Podcast.In August 2018, Budden signed a major deal with Spotify, expanding the show to a bi-weekly schedule. However, in 2021, he moved on from the platform, announcing his new partnership with Patreon to bring exclusive content directly to his fans.In June 2025, Budden took to Instagram to share the viewership numbers of his show. In the process, he also revealed how much he earned through Patreon. The stats showed that the host received 30.2 million total visits to his platform, indicating he was earning a bit over $900,000 from subscriptions alone (as per an article by BET dated June 27, 2025)Notably, this figure was separate from the revenue Budden generated through his YouTube channel and any advertisements or sponsors he partnered with.This isn’t the first time Budden has hinted at the scale of his podcast earnings. In a previous episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, uploaded on April 25, 2024, guest rapper Doe Boy asked Budden how much he earned from the show. At the time, Budden told him that he made “$4 million” over ten years.&quot;Early on, we were doing it for free… Then we hit a little lick, Spotify. Then ni**as left, the building crumbled a little bit. My friends came to save the day. Probably about three and a half to four and a half mil,&quot; Budden explainedThe Pump It Up singer further offered motivation for aspiring podcasters.“Years of hard work, y’all can do it too… It’s not unachievable. This is not unimaginable. If you work hard and keep your head down to the finish line and just focus on your content,” he said.After retiring from recording in 2018, Budden redirected his energy toward broadcasting, particularly podcasting. At present, he’s the host of his eponymous podcast, also co-hosted by Trevor Robinson (Queenzflip), Marc Lamont Hill, Melyssa Ford, Parks Vallely, Antwan Marby (Ish), and Lamar Burney (Ice). The podcast has surpassed 800 episodes and continues to thrive.