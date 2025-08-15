"Same accusations of insanity": Candace Owens likens Kanye West to Michael Jackson, raves about Donda rapper's upcoming film, In Whose Name?

American political commentator and author Candace Owens recently shared her views on Kanye West releasing a teaser of his upcoming film, In Whose Name? On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the 36-year-old media personality took to YouTube to express her admiration for the 48-year-old artist.

Candace Owens claimed Kanye West has been targeted by “people in power.” The media personality compared the Donda rapper to Michael Jackson, saying:

“It's interesting because now that we're learning the truth, people that we thought were crazy, like Michael Jackson being another person, you go back and you go, ‘What were what was Michael Jackson trying to tell us about Hollywood?’... And then you have someone like Ye, who has been standing up to Hollywood for a very long time and has kind of faced almost exactly the same accusations of insanity.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the American rapper, singer, and record producer, who now goes by Ye, will give his fans a closer look at his life when the documentary premieres on September 19, 2025.

Candace Owens says she is "very much" looking forward to Kanye West’s upcoming film In Whose Name?

During her August 14 video, Candace Owens praised Kanye West, saying that she is “very inspired” by him and the “things that he has stood up to”. The media personality noted that she has followed his career for a “very long time” and that the American artist has given her the “audacity” to be herself.

Speaking of the documentary, the media personality further said:

“I am just very much looking forward to it because I just know what he was standing up to. I know what they did to him… I believe that they gave him the disorder that he has.”

Candace Owens also seemingly teased that she might appear in In Whose Name? She admitted to meeting Nico Ballesteros and said:

“I actually met Nico, and I'm wondering if I'm going to be in this documentary because I see he's wearing the White Lives Matter shirt, and obviously I wore that with him… I know that Ye never clears content. So I could be in there. I could be in there. Who knows?”

However, Owens later clarified that she has not seen the upcoming documentary film and has “no idea” what’s in it.

More about In Whose Name?

Directed, produced, and edited by Nico Ballesteros, the documentary In Whose Name? will reportedly be released by AMSI Entertainment in partnership with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

The upcoming documentary, per The Hollywood Reporter, was filmed by Ballesteros since he was eighteen years old. He reportedly shot over three thousand hours of footage during some of Kanye West’s most chaotic periods.

In Whose Name? will reportedly feature Kanye West’s struggle with mental health, his bipolar diagnosis, and the dissolution of his marriage with Kim Kardashian. Nico Ballesteros will also cover the loss of several endorsement deals after the artist became embroiled in controversies over public statements widely criticized as antisemitic.

As reported by Deadline, In Whose Name? marks the directorial debut of Nico Ballesteros. Jack M. Russell and Justin Staple serve as editors. Meanwhile, Nick Jarjour is an executive producer. Shy Ranje and Jack M. Russell work as co-producers, with Justin Staple as co-executive producer.

