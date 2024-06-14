“Imagine glazing this hard” - KSI reacts to Valkyrae praising him following their interaction at MrBeast video shoot

YouTube star and Sidemen member JJ "KSI" was recently invited to participate in an upcoming Jimmy "MrBeast" video. The video features some of the biggest names in the content creation and streaming scenes. The streamer met with quite a few stars during the shoot, one of them being Rachell "Valkyrae."

Valkyrae was quite impressed by KSI's behavior during the day of the shoot. Speaking about meeting him, she said:

"It was very cool seeing KSI. As soon as he showed up, he went around the entire room and introduced himself to every single person, which I thought was a very nice quality to have."

The professional boxer reacted to Valkyrae's clip of her reaction to meeting him. He comically responded:

Trending

"Wow thank you Valkyrae but on the real, you glazing. You glazing hard. Ay yo, imagine glazing this hard in 2024 man. Yo, back up man."

He was of course joking and clarified:

"I'm joking. It's a joke. Nah, I appreciate it Valkyrae. I did reply to her DM as well. I mean look, that's just how I am. I know people are used to me being 'The Nightmare, KSI...I've got an ego, I'm the best...' but as most of you know, in real life, I'm pretty chill."

Expand Tweet

KSI reacts to meeting Ludwig during MrBeast's video

KSI met a variety of content creators for the first time during the MrBeast video shoot, including YouTubers Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" and Marques "MKBHD." However, he wasn't particularly impressed with streamer Ludwig. He said:

"Ludwig, he was f**king annoying. Don't get me wrong, he is a funny guy, but f**k me, he was getting under my skin. I didn't show it, but he was pissing me off."

(Timestamp: 04:15)

Ludwig recently also reacted to meeting KSI. During a recent YouTube stream, he said he wasn't particularly pleased with the Sidemen member's antics during the shoot. He said:

"You guys get the idea there were a bunch of YouTubers, who were all trapped together. Right? And, hold up! Pause! Foul on the play... KSI was being, how we call 'em in America, a son of a b**ch. He was being a damn son of a b**ch!"

He added:

"While people would sleep, KSI would go up to them sleeping, and then would yell in their ears to wake them up. He'd go, 'Hey!' And then wake them up mid-sleep."

For those wondering, MrBeast, recently crowned the most subscribed YouTuber, will release the mega collaboration video on July 13, 2024.