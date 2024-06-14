"This guy was stressing me out" - Ludwig says KSI was being a "son of a b**ch" during MrBeast video shoot

YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig Ahgren has called out Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI" for his actions at Jimmy "MrBeast's" recent video shoot. During a livestream on June 14, 2024, fans asked Ludwig to watch KSI's recently uploaded video, in which the professional boxer claimed that the streamer was being "annoying" and got "under his skin."

KSI said:

"Ludwig, he was f**king annoying! Don't get me wrong - he's a funny guy, but f**k me! He was getting under my skin. I didn't show it, but he was pi**ing me off."

In response, Ludwig claimed he knew the "exact" reason behind KSI's sentiments. He then explained what happened during MrBeast's video shoot, claiming that the Briton was being a "son of a b**ch" at the event.

The Mogul Money Live host elaborated:

"I know exactly why he said this. I'm not allowed to leak what happened at the shoot. But you guys get the idea there were a bunch of YouTubers, who were all trapped together. Right? And, hold up! Pause! Foul on the play... KSI was being, how we call 'em in America, a son of a b**ch. He was being a damn son of a b**ch!"

According to Ludwig, KSI yelled loudly at those who fell asleep during MrBeast's video shoot:

"Because early on, for the first few hours, we didn't do anything. We were just kind of, like, chilling. Right? Everyone was chilling, and a couple of people would fall asleep. Right? While people would sleep, KSI would go up to them sleeping, and then would yell in their ears to wake them up. He'd go, 'Hey!' And then wake them up mid-sleep."

The Los Angeles-based personality went on to say that KSI's antics "stressed" him out:

"And I was one of the people who was sleeping, and I was stressed. This guy was stressing me out! Right? Because he was on demon mode."

Timestamp: 00:38:00

Ludwig explains why KSI said he was being "annoying" at MrBeast's video shoot

Ludwig was about 40 minutes into his recent livestream when he spoke about KSI's actions during MrBeast's video shoot. After claiming that the 30-year-old awoke those who had fallen asleep at the venue, he explained why the streamer called him "annoying."

Ludwig said:

"I can't leak. But KSI was in a challenge... and I was loud. I would say, KSI was in a challenge, and I was chirping. I was talking, I was a loud guy. I was a loud guy!"

In addition to Ludwig, fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has also provided some details about MrBeast's upcoming video. On June 7, 2024, she talked about her interactions with KSI, Kai Cenat, and others. She also claimed that she had gotten "way farther" than expected in the video.