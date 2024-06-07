Valkyrae makes bold claim about MrBeast's upcoming video featuring her and popular streamers, says it's going to be "best video ever"

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" has shared her thoughts on Jimmy "MrBeast's" upcoming video featuring her and other popular streamers. For those unaware, on June 6, 2024, MrBeast took to X to announce that he teamed up with several renowned content creators to film his "biggest video ever."

In a now-deleted tweet, MrBeast revealed who all appeared in the video, including Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, Olajide "KSI," Ludwig Ahgren, and Imane "Pokimane," among others.

During a livestream on June 7, 2024, Valkyrae talked about her experience at the shoot, saying it was something she would never forget. The 100 Thieves co-owner then boldly claimed the 26-year-old's upcoming project would be the "best video ever."

Valkyrae said:

"Honestly, it was quite the experience. It was an experience I don't think I'll ever forget. I never thought I would be doing something like that. I'm glad I did it, but oh my gosh! It was just so..."

The YouTube streamer continued:

"'The best video ever?' I think it's the best video ever."

"I did get way farther than I thought" - Valkyrae shares details about her experience at MrBeast's upcoming video featuring her and popular streamers

At the eight-minute mark of the broadcast, Valkyrae discussed her experience filming MrBeast's upcoming video. While she did not want to give "spoilers," the Los Angeles-based personality stated that she had progressed "farther" than anticipated.

Valkyrae elaborated:

"No spoilers, but, bro! Okay, bro! That's all I'm going to say. I made a lot of new friends. There were some really, really cool people that I met at this thing. 'Did you get out early?' No spoilers! But I did get way farther than I thought."

Timestamp: 00:08:10

She then spoke about her interactions with Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, KSI, and others, saying:

"I did meet Kai. I met Speed. I met KSI. I met Jaiden Animations. Jaiden and I bonded a lot! It was freaking awesome! She is so freaking cool! The Odd One, the other animator. Bonded a lot with MoistCr1TiKaL. Ludwig, Lily, Poki. Michael was there. I mean, there was a group photo. Pretty much everyone in that video is in that group photo, but except for Colby from Sam and Colby because he was in the restroom."

In other news, MrBeast has announced that his video with several popular streamers will be released on Saturday, July 13, 2024.