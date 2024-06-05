MrBeast reveals list of Twitch and YouTube streamers slated to appear in his upcoming video, shares photo of them

On June 5, 2024, American YouTube star Jimmy aka MrBeast released a complete list of streamers and celebrities who are set to be in an upcoming video with him. The post was deleted within a few minutes but was soon followed by a new one, featuring a group photograph of all the personalities on the aforementioned list.

The content creator captioned the image:

"Just filmed our biggest video ever."

Here are all the people that were named in the now-deleted X post:

Speed, Kai Cenat, KSI, Logan Paul, Ludwig, Pokimane, VikStar, LazerBeam, Mark Rober, Sam and Colby, Moist, Fede, Marques Brownlee, Jschlatt, Quackity, Botez Sister, Niko, Rug, Enaldinho, Rubius, Sketch, Valkyrae, Spreen, Chunkz, Michelle Khare, Nick Digiovanni, Lexi, Jaiden Animations, Ossy, Bella Poarch, Michael Reeves, Jesser, Matpat, Amixem, CarryMinati, AJ Shabeel, Ibai, Amine, Spriteder, Sushi Ramen, Kwaktube, Deestroying, Lilipichu, Odds1out, Nil Oieda, Jacksfilms, Jidion, Ryan Trahan.

Although it is unclear why MrBeast deleted the post and opted for a photo with the streamers instead, many of the names from the list appear in the image. In the deleted post, he also mentioned that the video will be uploaded on July 13, 2024, as it will take some time to edit.

Popular streamer Quackity also posted photos from the shoot on his Instagram account. In the photos, he can be seen posing in a blue-colored jersey with other popular faces like IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat.

MrBeast steps it up after becoming the most subscribed YouTuber

MrBeast made headlines recently by becoming the most subscribed-to YouTuber. He was in active competition with the music label T-Series as they held the title of the most-subbed channel in the world. On June 2, 2024, he announced on X that he had 'avenged' Pewdiepie by overtaking T-Series.

Since this victory, the content creator has been actively hinting at multiple collaborations with streamers and YouTubers by either tagging them in X posts or commenting under their tweets. He also recently hosted a $100K wipeout challenge between Speed and KSI.