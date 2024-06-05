MrBeast teases release date for massive streamer collaboration video

Jimmy Donaldson aka “MrBeast” has finally revealed the date for the much-awaited streamer collaboration video. While the names of all participants are not yet known, we do know that it will be released on July 13, 2024. Donaldson revealed this information on the social media platform X, in reply to the Spanish streamer, El Rubius, who is also going to be in the video.

On June 5, 2024, Rubius posted:

“@MrBeast's video is going to be HISTORY” (In Spanish)

In response, the streamer said said:

“July 13th :)”

While more details are not available about this secret video, over the last two days, several other streamers and content creators, including Kai Cenat, Quackity, and IShowSpeed, have posted pictures from MrBeast’s sets, leading fans to believe that they will be making an appearance. Fans of the streamers eagerly anticipate this collaboration video, which will see some of the streaming world’s most popular names come together to create content.

Many streamers have been posting pictures from MrBeast's sets

As we draw closer to the D-Day, several creators have started hinting at their presence in the upcoming video.

YouTuber El Rubius posted a series of pictures on Instagram shortly after his tweet, featuring Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Karl Jacobs, Spreen, Quackity, and more.

Around the same time, Kai Cenat posted a story of him stuffing huge wads of cash down his pants, captioned:

“Thank You Jimmy”

While what the video is about may not be clear as of now, fans of the streamers and YouTubers are ready and expect the most. Jimmy Donaldson is known for his larger-than-life videos featuring challenges and pranks with huge stakes, and if the pile of cash in Kai Cenat’s video is anything to go by, this will be just as big.

Meanwhile, MrBeast recently overtook T-Series to become the most subscribed channel on YouTube. The mega-popular streamer issued a challenge for the music company in 2023, and in one short year, he achieved what he had promised. He currently has 272 million subscribers on YouTube.