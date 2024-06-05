MrBeast threatens to call the police on IShowSpeed after streamer tries to "steal" $100,000 during Wipeout challenge

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has taken the internet by storm by collaborating with Jimmy "MrBeast" for a $100,000 Wipeout challenge against professional boxer Olajide "KSI." A moment from the livestream, during which MrBeast threatened to call the police on IShowSpeed, has gone viral on social media.

At the 45-minute mark of the broadcast, MrBeast reviewed one of IShowSpeed's stunts at the event and instructed him to redo the challenge. After the 19-year-old streamer expressed surprise at the demand, the most subscribed YouTuber responded:

"Bro, don't do this. Come on. (IShowSpeed responds, 'So you're going to make me run this again?') Bro... what do you think? 100 grand is supposed to be easy? You think I just throw this thing around? Come on!"

IShowSpeed then requested a handshake from MrBeast and slyly placed his hands on the briefcase containing $100,000. The philanthropist immediately noticed this and stated that if the content creator attempted to steal the money, he would call the cops.

He elaborated:

"What? Oh, okay! Yeah, yeah. Hey! It's fine. You've got to complete the course or you're not getting it. Even if you stole it, I would just call the cops. Yeah, if you stole a 100 grand. Bro, that's a lot of money."

IShowSpeed was taken aback after hearing this and responded:

"You would call the cops on me, Beast? You're going to call the cops on me?! (Jimmy responds, 'For stealing, yes!')"

The Kansas native decided to call for "some security," remarking:

"Hey, go get some security. Hey, we got plenty over there. All right, the security is coming."

In response, IShowSpeed claimed MrBeast was "scared" of him and added:

"Security? Okay. The security is on the way? He's scared, look at him. He's scared! Give me your money! Look at him, he's scared, chat! Yo, MrBeast never got robbed. (IShowSpeed barks) Yo, he's scared! He's not ready. He's not ready for it, man. You know, I could easily just do that and just run away and you wouldn't catch me. I can easily just take it and just run away."

Timestamp: 00:45:00

Who won the $100,000 MrBeast Wipeout challenge?

The special livestream concluded with IShowSpeed defeating KSI in the Wipeout challenge, taking home the grand prize of $100,000. MrBeast expressed surprise that the YouTube streamer emerged victorious, saying:

"Oh my gosh! Oh no, I just lost 100 grand. I did not think he was going to do it! You guys have been out here for two hours and you never did it. Why are you all of a sudden doing it now? What are we doing?"

This is not the first time IShowSpeed has faced off against KSI. Last year, on December 5, 2023, the content creators competed in a charity boxing match, with the Briton winning.