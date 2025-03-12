Is Ai Mogami okay? Voice actress' address explored as IRL streamer gets stabbed to death in Japan

Voice actress Ai Mogami recently addressed the controversial stabbing that resulted in the death of Airi Sato, a Japanese streamer who had been broadcasting herself at the time of the fatal attack against her. Primarily livestreaming on the platform Whowatch, Sato would stream under the alias Ai Mogami.

Ad

After certain reports seemingly labelled the victim as a voice actor, speculations had arisen that it was the voice actress Ai Mogami who had been the victim of the attack, and not Airi Sato, who simply used the alias.

In a post made on X, Ai Mogami clarified that she was safe, while expressing her condolences to the victim of the attack and other parties afflicted by the confusion. As per Google translate, the statement made by Ai Mogami's representative in her post on X stated:

Ad

Trending

"We would like to express our condolences to the victim of this incident, and at the same time, we have been able to confirm her safety and would like to inform you that it was not our 'Mogami Ai.' We would like to sincerely apologize to all involved parties for the concern and inconvenience caused."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What happened to Airi Sato? Exploring the details behind the gruesome attack on IRL streamer as Ai Mogami releases statement

As an IRL streamer, Airi Sato was supposedly streaming herself in broad daylight when she was stabbed by an individual believed to be in his 40s or 50s. The individual was supposedly an "anti-fan," a term which is used to describe individuals who are highly involved with celebrities but in an unconventionally negative manner, often criticizing and deriding them rather than admiring or idolizing them.

Ad

The incident took place in Takadanobaba, Shinjuku City, Tokyo, just a few hundred meters away from the local railway station. Clips of the incident have since emerged online, with them revealing the aftermath of the incident. After Airi Sato was stabbed, onlookers were heard crying out in distress as certain moments showcased Sato bleeding on the road as well.

Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead within an hour after being transported to the hospital. Although the individual has been arrested, his identity still remains publicly unknown.

Ad

As per details that have emerged since the stabbing, Airi Sato had been stabbed in the head, neck and chest. This extensive damage contributed to a cardiac arrest, which eventually caused her demise at the hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback