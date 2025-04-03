Is Kai Cenat banned on Twitch? Fans express concern as popular streamer's account remains hacked for over 12 hours 

Streaming star Kai Cenat recently became the victim of an online hack, which has caused both his YouTube and Twitch accounts to be compromised. The attacker has since made various changes to both his accounts, causing much discussion and speculation about the hacker, their identity, and their motive.

Further, some reports are being circulated, claiming that the streamer's Twitch account has been banned. However, as of writing this article, Kai Cenat's Twitch account has not been banned and remains accessible to the public.

Notably, all of the content in it, including the highlights and the VODs, are no longer available and have seemingly been removed by the perpetrator of the hack. X user @scubaryan_ recently commented on the fact that access to the account has still not been regained even after 12 hours, writing in an X post:

"Kinda crazy that one of the biggest streamers in the world still can’t get access to their account after nearly 12 hours."

"That’s so messed up, how?," wrote X user @sol_fto

Fans showcase concern for Kai Cenat after his Twitch and YouTube accounts were recently hacked (Image via scubaryan_/X)

What changes have been made to Kai Cenat's Twitch and YouTube accounts since the hacking?

Kai Cenat's Twitch and YouTsube accounts were compromised on April 3, 2025, at 2 am EST (Eastern Time) or 11 pm PT (Pacific Time). The Twitch account temporarily had its name changed to represent that of the hacker, being replaced with "Savawuzhere." The profile image and the banner have also been changed to showcase the hacker's logo.

On the other side, the YouTube channel has since been uploading a few second-long clips of internet memes and games in a random manner.

Despite this, both the accounts continue to hold millions of followers, and Kai Cenat himself seems to be hopeful about his accounts being restored in due time. The streamer even asked fans not to pay undue attention to the hacker, and implied that he did not care about the hack.

Meanwhile, the hacker has also seemingly revealed the motive behind hacking Kai Cenat. The hacker had supposedly had his Discord account suspended due to Cenat, and the hacking seems to be an attempt at retaliation.

