IShowSpeed gets called out for not paying $1,000 to Kick streamer after he tased himself during "dare stream"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has found himself facing some accusations from a gaming entrepreneur. For context, earlier today (June 24) an X.com user, Chris (@Entxurage) took to his profile to allege that the streamer had promised to pay $1000 to a Kick streamer, DR BEATS, (who also happens to be a Marine Corps Veteran) after the latter completed a challenge during the stream.

The challenge in question, as proposed by Darren, was for DR BEATS to get tased live on stream. In exchange, the YouTube streamer promised to Cash App $1000. However, this transaction hasn't been fulfilled yet.

Chris alleged that both the streamer and his team had blocked DR BEATS. He wrote:

"He (DR BEATS) has been ghosted and blocked by you and your team and I think that’s pretty messed up. We don’t even care about the money at this point, it’s just the principle."

Trending

Expand Tweet

"He ignored my super chat" - Kick streamer alleged that IShowSpeed refused to pay him the money

YouTube star IShowSpeed is facing criticism from the online community after a Kick streamer claimed he hasn't paid the money owed for completing a challenge on one of Darren's streams earlier this year.

The Kick streamer (DR BEATS) even shared a couple of screenshots alleging that Darren had purposely ignored his super chats (the super chat where he asked the streamer about the payment of the money).

He also shared a post highlighting the issue on Darren's X.com community but it appears that it has been removed by one of the moderators. He wrote:

"I even tried to reach out via Twitter but his team removed the post and he ignored my super chat on YouTube."

Kick streamer accuses Darren of not paying up (Image via X)

He further wrote:

"It’s not even about the money anymore. No honor."

Kick streamer expresses his frustrations following recent drama (Image via X)

As of now, neither IShowSpeed nor his cameraman Slipz have commented on the situation. For those unaware, Darren is currently in Europe, touring various countries. He last visited Italy during an IRL stream yesterday (June 23).

This, of course, isn't the first time the streamer has faced such controversies. In November 2022, IShowSpeed was involved in a Paradox Crypto sponsorship video, which was later alleged to have been a scam.