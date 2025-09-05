YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently suffered an injury while racing against National Basketball Association (NBA) star Jaylen Brown during his tour through Boston, Massachusetts, on September 5, 2025. The streamer is currently conducting a 35-day-long non-stop streaming marathon, which will showcase him covering various major cities in states across the United States.While running against Jaylen Brown, IShowSpeed could be seen taking the lead in their race. However, the streamer had to slow down after seemingly straining his left hamstring. Being unable to stand, the streamer retired to the ground. He brushed off attempts from his security detail to get him up and remained on the ground for a while. He exclaimed:&quot;Let's go! Let's go! I pulled my hammy! Ah! My hammy! Watch out. Watch out. Watch out. I pulled my hammy. I pulled my hammy, I still won it... I can't get up. Stop! Stop! Stop! I pulled my hammy!&quot;Despite the pain, Speed made sure to encourage his viewers to drop more engagement, stating:&quot;Let's go though chat! Ws in the stream! F**k! Ah, f**k!&quot;Eventually, his bodyguards helped him get back up on his feet so that he could continue the broadcast.IShowSpeed's younger brother recently partook in a race against internet celebrity The RizzlerIn his broadcast on September 4, 2025, Speed's younger brother, Jamal, went up against internet celebrity Christian &quot;The Rizzler&quot; Joseph. Eventually, Jamal and The Rizzler decided to go up against each other in a foot race from one end of the basketball court to the other.A clip uploaded to X on September 5, 2025, showcased the race. To IShowSpeed's disappointment, The Rizzler managed to win against Jamal by a big margin. Speed was then seen criticizing his brother for losing to a nine-year-old.Christian &quot;The Rizzler&quot; Joseph had made a surprise appearance during Speed's recent broadcast. The streamer met up with the internet personality while in a shop in New York City.