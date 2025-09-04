Who is The Rizzler? IShowSpeed meets the viral sensation while in New York City during 24/7 America tour

YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently came across Christian &quot;The Rizzler&quot; Joseph, a nine-year-old boy who became a viral sensation due to his signature &quot;Rizz Face.&quot; IShowSpeed was visiting the Anthony &amp; Son Panini Shoppe, located in Brooklyn, when he came across Christian.Christian first gained online fame in 2023, when he went viral for wearing a Black Panther-themed Halloween costume. He eventually gained traction for making a face where he would purse his lips, squint his eyes, rub his chin, and have one eyebrow raised and the other lowered.Eventually, he also started collaborating with other internet sensations, such as Eric &quot;Big Justice&quot; Befumo and his father, A.J. Befumo, a pair known online as the Costco Guys. They had gone viral for their &quot;5 Big Booms&quot; meme. Collaboratively, the three made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 28, 2024.Since then, he has been involved in commercials and promotional material for various events, appearing as a guest in events such as a New York Mets baseball game on April 6, 2025.&quot;You seem a bit nervous&quot;: IShowSpeed greets the Rizzler after meeting him at a shop in New YorkIShowSpeed is currently touring the United States, covering multiple cities in the process. So far, Speed has visited New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Greenville, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. During his time in the Big Apple, IShowSpeed's meeting with The Rizzler was marked by the latter gifting him merchandise from the YouTuber's favorite anime, One Piece.After the two shook hands, Speed asked the nine-year-old internet celebrity if he was nervous:&quot;You seem a bit nervous, bro, you good, brother?&quot;In response, Christian performed his iconic Rizz Face, prompting IShowSpeed to encourage him and dap him up once more. The YouTuber then said:&quot;Yeah, he nervous, man. Damn, you can't be nervous! I seen the stuff you was talking... You gotta loosen up.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Hutch has claimed to have reported fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; after the latter supposedly doxed him during a livestream.