IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Pokimane and more get nominated for Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 15, 2025 19:21 GMT
Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and Pokimane are some of the streamers nominated for Nickelodeon
Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and Pokimane are some of the streamers nominated for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards (Image via kidschoiceawards.com)

Prominent streaming stars, such as YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" as well as Twitch stars Kai Cenat and Imane "Pokimane," have been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. This annual award ceremony aims to honor prominent contributions by individuals excelling in industries like television, film, music, and sports, with the awards being given based on votes by Nickelodeon viewers worldwide.

IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Pokimane, and Ninja are some of the prominent names nominated for the Favorite Gamer award. There are a total of thirty-five categories for which the awards will be distributed. The voting process is taking place online now, on the official Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards website.

IShowSpeed, Ninja and Pokimane nominated for Favorite Gamer award at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards

The Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards has a legacy that goes back decades, with its first iteration dating back to March 1987. Since then, the show has been held every year. This year's iteration is on June 21, 2025.

The show is known for being attended by major celebrities from film, television, as well as the internet, with stars such as Nick Jonas, Miranda Cosgrove, DJ Khaled, Will Smith, Jack Black, and many others acting as hosts in the past. The show has also awarded big names like Adam Sandler, who was given the King of Comedy award in 2023, and LeBron James, who was given the Generation Change Award in 2020.

Now, for this year's Favorite Gamer award, interested voters can choose between the following nominees to increase their chances of winning:

  • IShowSpeed, YouTuber
  • Pokimane, Twitch streamer
  • Ninja, Twitch streamer
  • Aphmau, YouTuber
  • IBella, YouTuber
  • Unspeakable, YouTuber
  • Kai Cenat, Twitch streamer

In other news, Twitch streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" and his father issued an apology to Kai Cenat after LosPollosTV's father made remarks critical of Kai Cenat's Streamer University project, calling it a "money grab" and a "scam."

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
