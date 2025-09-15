IShowSpeed left shocked after getting permanently banned from a mall in Houston, Texas

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently on tour, streaming his road trip journey across America in an event titled "Speed Does America." The event involves Speed travelling from the West to the East coast across a thirty-day marathon. Most recently, he visited Houston, Texas, on September 14, 2025, where he had a troubling experience at a shopping mall.

About one hour and forty minutes into his Houston stream, a mall representative asked the streamer to leave while he was in a sneaker store. In the backdrop, a horde of fans looked through the store's glass perimeter, causing havoc. The mall representative then told IShowSpeed that he would be indefinitely suspended from the mall:

"What happened? You want to ban me from the mall? ('Yes, sir, you are not allowed to come back to the mall, ever, from management' said the mall representative) No! No! Why am I banned?" (Timestamp - 1:37:47)

Why did IShowSpeed get banned from a mall in Houston, Texas?

Soon after the stream began, IShowSpeed travelled to the Galleria Mall in the city. He went ice skating for the first half hour, during which he was left relatively unbothered by fan interactions.

As time went on, the horde surrounding him grew, and soon enough, with the help of security, he had to maneuver his way to a sneaker store and lock the glass doors behind him.

Soon enough, police had to get involved to aid in crowd control. While waiting inside the store, Speed's team and the authorities discussed an exit plan.

Ultimately, the fan crowds resulted in the streamer's ban. That being said, Speed did not agree with the suspension:

"I didn't do anything! I'm banned because my fans came to the mall? ('That don't make any sense, anyway, let's go,' said Henry, IShowSpeed's bodyguard). Chat, I guess I'm banned from Houston mall. All I did was go ice skating." (Timestamp - 1:38:08)

A police officer later confirmed that the mall management had suspended the streamer due to the crowd:

"The reason why they don't want y'all in here is the crowd."

