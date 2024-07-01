IShowSpeed reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo missing a penalty in UEFA Euro Round of 16 against Slovenia

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was devasted after his idol Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty during extra time in the Portugal vs Slovenia UEFA Euro Round of 16 match. The content creator was IRL streaming while watching the game outside the stadium on a giant screen.

It is unclear why he was not in the stadium like Portugal's last three games in the Euros. That said, the fact that his favorite player missed a spot-kick which could have helped his team progress to the next stage of the competition without going to penalty shootouts left him shocked.

After watching Cristiano Ronaldo miss the penalty in extra time, IShowSpeed was initially too stunned to speak and just looked around in disbelief. The YouTuber expressed his shock, stating:

"I have never in my life seen him miss a penalty! I have never in my life seen him miss a penalty. Wallahi!"

However, Ronaldo did redeem himself after the game went to penalty shootouts where the Portuguese team had a clean swipe against their opponents after goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved the first three attempts from Slovenia.

IShowSpeed was overjoyed as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal progressed to Euro Quarterfinals after penalty shootouts

Any fan will know that the streamer is obsessed with Cristiano Ronaldo. The 19-year-old content creator's first car is a testament to how much he loves the footballer. Last year, he revealed buying a Lamborghini Huracan which had a custom livery depicting the Portuguese icon.

This is why he was quite forlorn after watching Ronaldo miss the penalty in extra time. However, that changed when the Portuguese captain opened the scoring during the penalty shootouts with a well-placed shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

IShowSpeed was overjoyed, and even did the famous "Siu" celebration while jumping around in the box he was watching the match from.

As mentioned, Portugal eventually won the match after scoring three penalties back-to-back while their goalkeeper saved all three attempts from their opponents. Safe to say, IShowSpeed was over the moon and even did one of his backflips, which he managed to land without getting injured, unlike like last week.

