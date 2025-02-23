IShowSpeed reacts to MrBeast giving him advice on how to act around Cristiano Ronaldo

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently reacted to the advice given by fellow YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" on how he should act when meeting football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The streamer is a huge fan of the Portuguese footballer, often seen making references to him or wearing merchandise related to him.

In the clip, which was derived from an interview of MrBeast uploaded to the YouTube channel Clickbaited, the YouTuber stated:

"Just be chill. Just be yourself Speed, don't cry, don't freak out, don't smell him, definitely don't bark at him... The thing is, if you want Ronaldo to hang out with you again, just act normal speed."

IShowSpeed asks his viewers what he should conversate about with Cristiano Ronaldo

IShowSpeed's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is perceptible through his various possessions referencing the former Real Madrid player, including his Lamborghini Huracan, which features a customized livery themed after Cristiano Ronaldo. He also has a section of his gaming room specifically dedicated to Ronaldo.

After listening to MrBeast's advice, IShowSpeed asked his fans how a conversation should ideally play out between him and Ronaldo when they meet:

"Hey, Ronaldo. How was your day today? Oh, you ate Avacado with eggs? Wow, that's such a protein, high protein breakfast. Yeah, of course you eat that, you're one of the best footballers. So, Ronaldo, did you hear about the new movie that came out? Interstellar? Like chat! Stuff like that? Like, stuff like that?"

IShowSpeed recently announced his plans to do a "Big 3 Tour" to repeat IRL broadcasts in countries that showcased him the most support during his first visits. The three countries he would be covering are from all the three regions of the world he has toured so far, including Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America.

