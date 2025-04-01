IShowSpeed was reportedly spotted in Chongqing ahead of his next IRL China stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was recently spotted in the Chongqing region of China, which is known for being the only city in the country with a population of over 30 million. The population of China's capital, Beijing, pales in comparison, standing at merely 21.8 million.

The streamer previously broadcast in different cities within China, such as Chengdu and Beijing, and even visited the Great Wall as part of his tour of the country. During his time in Chongqing, China, IShowSpeed supposedly recorded a video of himself on a phone kept on display in a store.

This video was eventually recovered by a fan, who then shared it online. The clip depicts IShowSpeed dancing to the viral meme song Nae Ni, which has become a hallmark of the streamer's Chinese IRL tour.

IShowSpeed reportedly spotted in Chongqing before his next scheduled IRL China broadcast

IShowSpeed has announced that he plans to tour multiple regions in China and then move on to exploring Mongolia. The 20-year-old has already made quite a name for himself in the Chinese audience, collaborating with Tian Yiming, also known as the Super Idol Guy, owing to the viral song Super Idol.

Fans spotted IShowSpeed walking alongside his security detail in Chongqing. The streamer has scheduled his next broadcast for 7 am UTC on April 2, 2025. Fans can tune into IShowSpeed's official YouTube account to catch him visit the city live.

On the other side, IShowSpeed recently provided an update on his much-anticipated collaboration with Hong Kong action movie star Jackie Chan. The streamer has been teasing the collaboration since the beginning of the tour, having stated that it had been in the works after being prompted by a fan. He has now expressed that the progress towards securing a meeting with the star is "80% done."

