IShowSpeed says Amy Flamy is mad at him after he mistakenly insinuated that she was with another man

In his latest livestream from Madrid, YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" claimed that social media influencer Amy Flamy is mad at him after he mistakenly insinuated that she was involved with another man. The content creator said someone had recently sent him a picture of a man and a woman, whom he mistook for the South Korean personality.

IShowSpeed and Amy Flamy got together for a date in London a few days ago. At the end of it, the streamer confessed his feelings for the TikTok star while dropping her off at the airport.

It seems the pair’s fight occurred after she left for her home country. While it is not confirmed that the two are in a relationship, many in the online community assume they are together.

Trending

In his recent broadcast, IShowSpeed explained that he confronted Amy Flamy after being sent the aforementioned photo. However, it backfired because the woman in the picture was not her. He said:

"Somebody sent me a picture of her with another dude, and then I sent it to her. And I was like, 'Yo what's up, what is this?' Then she got mad because it wasn't her. Like, I thought that it was, but like it wasn't her."

"She got mad because I thought she was with another dude": IShowSpeed opens up about his latest fight with Amy Flamy

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed may have garnered worldwide recognition for his football-related content, but he is also well-known for his vlog-style IRL streams, which he does while visiting foreign countries.

The YouTuber was in South Korea earlier this year when he encountered a woman at a store and asked her out on an impromptu date. The woman turned out to be Instagram and TikTok influencer Amy Flamy.

A few weeks later, Amy Flamy flew to London to go on a date with the streamer. While dropping her off at the airport, he confessed on camera that he had feelings for her.

In his recent livestream, IShowSpeed claimed that Amy Flamy is now mad at him after he mistook a woman to be her in a picture with a man. He added that the internet star took offense to the fact that he thought she was with another person:

"Then she got mad because I thought she was with another dude. But it wasn't that."

However, the streamer did not want to give out any more details and told his viewers that the argument was about "stupid stuff":

"I am not going to give super, super details. I am just giving you all the most basic details. Which, it was petty. Chat, it was stupid stuff y'all.''

Reports about IShowSpeed being in Madrid started floating around the internet when pictures of him in a fake wig and beard went viral on X. Many have suggested that the content creator is trying to recreate his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 2015 undercover footballer video, but there has yet to be an official announcement about it.