IShowSpeed visits O'Block in Chicago during America 24/7 Tour

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 09, 2025 02:12 GMT
IShowSpeed recently visited the O
IShowSpeed recently visited O'Block in Chicago

On September 8, 2025, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" visited Parkway Gardens Apartment Homes, commonly known as O'Block, during his stop in Chicago as part of his ongoing America 24/7 Tour, a 35-day livestream across the United States. He was accompanied by his brother, Jamal.

To those unaware, O'Block is a gated private apartment complex that was once home to rappers Chief Keef and King Von. It has often been referenced in popular media due to its alleged ties to gang violence and drug activity, particularly during the early 2010s.

A clip uploaded to X captured IShowSpeed greeting fans outside his car in the area. The footage also showed his security team holding back a large group of women from the apartment complex who were eager to meet him.

At this point, IShowSpeed said to his viewers:

"We deada** here... Chat, we really here."

IShowSpeed performs a backflip in O'Block, Chicago, and immediately leaves after

Upon arriving at O'Block, IShowSpeed spent only a few minutes interacting with the locals. However, before leaving, he expressed a desire to perform a backflip.

Another clip posted on X showed his security team clearing out space within the crowd to allow him to execute the stunt. After building momentum with his arms, the 20-year-old successfully pulled off a flawless backflip. He then continued greeting fans before departing the area and getting into his vehicle, accompanied by his bodyguards.

IShowSpeed has beefed up his security measures for his US tour, with his primary bodyguards seen accompanying him at every stage of his IRL streaming journey. They help in managing crowds, handling enthusiastic fans, and ensuring that the YouTube star faces no hiccups while walking through cities and visiting locations.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
