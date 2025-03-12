"It just brings you hate": N3on explains he wants to move away from trolling people and farming for content

In an interview with Complex released on March 11, 2025, Kick star N3on explained his desire to distance himself from the negative content he created in the past. The popular IRL streamer has 396,000 followers on Kick and averages 12,000 concurrent viewers on his regular broadcasts, according to Streams Charts.

Ad

While noting that he was previously "trolling people" and farming content, N3on now wants to change his approach, as it "attracts hate" and is unlikely to contribute to his long-term success:

"Honestly before, I was just on the streets messing around, trolling people, just farming what I could. But I realized that's not what brings you long term success. It just brings you hate. It doesn't get me to where I want to be."

Ad

Trending

The content creator elaborated on how he has "started tapping" into other things for content. He talked about collaborating with UFC fighters and basketball players, revealing that it has been his lifelong dream:

"So I just started tapping into like, just hitting up UFC fighters, NBA players, NFL players, boxers, and playing their sport with them because that's my passion. Especially basketball, so now I am able to go around basketball players, it's like my dream."

Ad

"It's hard to change people's minds": N3on opens up about trying to change people's perception of him and his content on Kick

Expand Tweet

Ad

After discussing collaborations, N3on commented on his attempts to showcase a different side of himself through his content on Kick:

"And then tapping into other things where people will see a different side of me, not just the side of me just trolling, messing around, and just being like a jacka**, you know?"

The streamer said he doesn't want people to see him as a "jacka**" and expressed how hard it is to change people's minds:

Ad

"When you do it so much, it starts to become what people really think about you. It's hard to change people's minds. But once you steer it into their head that you're really not that person, you're changing, then you see a big difference."

N3on has recently been making amends with fellow content creators. Earlier this month, he apologized to Twitch streamer HasanAbi in person for past remarks he made about him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback