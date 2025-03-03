"It is a Kick policy": HasanAbi responds to N3on apologizing to him in person about past comments

During his March 2, 2025, Kick stream, N3on was playing in the Lacy League 3v3 Basketball tournament when he approached "HasanAbi" Piker and apologised in person for his past behavior. Both were playing the tournament, and the Kick streamer approached Piker with a genuine apology on the sidelines. The clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Ad

N3on initially greeted HasanAbi and apologized for any of his past comments he might have made against him. The Kick streamer did not specify the supposed remark that he was apologizing for, but admitted to being a "f**ked up person" in the past and said:

"Yo, Hasan, what's good man? I just wanted to say, if I ever said anything in the past, you know, I didn't really mean it. I was a very f**ked up person. I don't even remember, but the chat is saying that I used to talk sh*t about you. So if I did, there's no bad blood."

Ad

Trending

In response, HasanAbi sarcastically claimed that there was a Kick policy which compels everyone on the platform to "talk sh*t about" him:

"Look man, it is a Kick policy. Everybody that goes on Kick has to talk sh*t about me, so it is what it is."

N3on says he was genuinely apologizing to HasanAbi and did not want any bad blood between them

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi has been quite critical of Kick as a platform before. The political Twitch streamer has also criticized streamers associated with the website, such as calling out Adin Ross for his stream with Donald Trump last year. However, it seems Ross wants to resolve their differences and invited Hasan to sit down and talk earlier this year.

And Adin Ross is not the only one to try and repair any relationship with HasanAbi. After N3on apologized to Piker at the basketball tournament and got a sarcastic reply, the Kick streamer doubled down on his apology and maintained that it was genuine:

Ad

"But at least I'm here to apologize. Genuinely."

HasanAbi accepted his apology and said:

"No it's all good. I appreciate it."

N3on went on to comment on Hasan's body, and complimented him for being "buff":

"You are a Muslim, right? My Muslim brother. Nice to meet you too. You are very buff in person, bro, I'm going to be honest. I might see you in the finals, I just wanted to clear any bad blood."

HasanAbi is currently involved in an online feud with former friend and podcast host Ethan Klein after the latter released a content nuke leveling various allegations against the Twitch streamer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback