Ethan Klein says HasanAbi has a "sex predator vibe" and compares him to a Big Lebowski character

YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently remarked on political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi's" appearance while reacting to a video of the latter during the program's latest episode. For those unaware, the two have been going back and forth online recently after Klein released a Content Nuke video critiquing HasanAbi. Their feud initially began back in 2023.

In a clip from the H3 Podcast episode, titled Dear Hasan Piker..., Ethan Klein compared the Twitch streamer to a character from the movie Big Lebowski, while claiming that he harbors a "sex predator vibe":

"Bro is straight up in that, like, Lebowski, Big Lebowski-like sex predator vibe. He looks like someone at a Big Lebowski party..."

"Doesn't seem far off what he actually does do": Ethan Klein remarks on HasanAbi's "vibe" in latest H3 Podcast episode

Trending

[Timestamp: 2:11:50]

The feud between Ethan Klein and HasanAbi originally began in October 2023, when Klein announced that their co-hosted podcast, Leftovers, would end or go on a hiatus due to disagreements and differences in opinions between the two parties over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

In his Content Nuke video released on January 31, 2025, Ethan Klein made several serious allegations against HasanAbi, including supposedly promoting the Communist Party of China and "radicalizing" liberals.

In the recent H3 podcast episode, Ethan Klein claimed that HasanAbi appeared like an individual present at a party hosted by Jackie Treehorn, the main antagonist of Big Lebowski, who was also a p**nography film producer:

"He looks like he's at a Jackie Treehorn party. You know, f**king drunk, drunk women, which surprisingly doesn't seem too far off from what he actually does do, or has done at least."

Ethan Klein has announced that he will be releasing a second video focused on HasanAbi while claiming that the latter is a "misogynist" who has "solicited n*des from fans."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback