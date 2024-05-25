"It makes zero sense" - Adin Ross slams YouTuber for labeling him "sinful" while being compared to Jynxzi

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross didn't hold back his words today (May 25) when reacting to a YouTube video labeling him "sinful." The video in question was uploaded by Ryan Pictures (116K subscribers). In the video titled "The 7 Sinful Vs 7 Heavenly Streamers," the YouTuber is critical of Adin's content, calling Nicholas "Jynxzi" a more humble streamer.

This wasn't something that Adin was too happy to hear. The streamer responded by pointing out that while he was being criticized for promoting adult content creators, Jynxzi was being praised for being humble despite doing the same thing. The streamer said:

"This guy makes no f**king sense. He is so hypocritical and stupid. It makes zero sense. I'm gonna explain why and I'm not f**king dissing Jynxzi. I talk to him off-stream a lot. This is not a shot at him at all. He's (the YouTuber) saying that I am on the red side of streaming because I promoted OnlyFans degeneracy, but he (Jynxzi) was also doing content with a girl doing only fans."

Adin Ross added:

"That makes zero f**king sense. He's so hypocritical. Like, it makes zero f**king sense. I would love to debate some r**ard like this."

Expand Tweet

Are Adin Ross and Jynxzi friends? Exploring the duo's relationship

Despite Twitch streamer Jynxzi being quite critical of Kick.com (the streaming platform that Adin Ross not only streams on but also co-owns) in the past, stating there is a lot of "criminal" content going on, he has previously collaborated with Adin.

For example, back in April 2024, Jynxzi's podcast featured Adin as a guest. The duo filmed for almost an hour and a half, discussing various topics related to the streaming community. The entire episode of their collaboration is available on Jynxzi's official podcast channel (451K subscribers):

However, it's worth noting that Adin can't freely join Jynxzi's Twitch streams since he is currently banned from the platform. For those unaware, Twitch doesn't allow banned streamers to appear on other streamers' channels on the platform.

Jynxzi was also recently in the news. The streamer disclosed through a TikTok video that he was no longer dating Breckie Hill. Breckie also happens to be an adult content creator. Adin Ross, in his reaction today, probably meant her while criticizing the YouTube video he was reacting to.