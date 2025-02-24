"It was meaningless": MoistCr1TiKaL says his announcement of stepping away was an "off-handed joke"

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," aka Penguinz0, posted a video on February 22, 2025, suggesting that he was ending his YouTube journey and starting what he labeled "Season 2." He even invited popular rapper and Twitch streamer T-Pain to host a video for his YouTube channel, announcing that the music artist had replaced him.

The entire skit raised some eyebrows. Charlie returned to his channel yesterday (February 23, 2025), explaining the episode. The streamer revealed that the entire video was just an "off-handed joke" and nothing more. He said:

"It was meaningless. Season 2 was an off-handed joke Aaron (Charlie's editor) made one time, right before we were filming something. Aaron said, 'When we are done with this, we should announce season 2 of your channel. The first 18 years were season 1.' We all really liked that idea."

"We actually had bigger ideas" - MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he couldn't film the entire project

Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoisCr1TiKaL uploaded a video yesterday, providing context for his viral Season 2 video. He clarified that it was merely a skit with no deeper meaning.

He also said he had other ideas in mind but was unable to film them due to the recent California wildfires:

"We made that video, announcing all the casting change, just playing off that trope, where every character gets replaced. We actually had even bigger ideas for it but unfortunately, we got kneecapped by the fires in California. Even God didn't want Season 2 to reach its full potential."

MoistCr1TiKaL further added that he wanted to create more videos to fully commit to the joke. He even planned for T-Pain to do streams from his room to make things seem more believable:

"We initially really wanted to commit to it to stockpile 10 or 12 videos to last X amount of time and actually have T-Pain do streams here for a little bit to actually convince people, 'Oh this might be something serious'."

Aside from T-Pain, the previous video featured veteran content creator and YouTuber Ray William Johnson. The former also recorded a video for MoistCr1TiKaL's YouTube channel, where he dressed in the streamer's iconic white shirt and wore a long-haired wig to replicate his look.

