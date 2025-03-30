"It was nice knowing him": Sneako thinks Adin Ross may have blocked him after getting unbanned on Twitch

Streaming personality Nicolas "Sneako" claimed in a recent broadcast on a streaming platform called Parti.com that Adin Ross had blocked him after the lifting of the latter's Twitch ban. As per Sneako, Ross had blocked him after Sneako messaged the latter to congratulate him on being able to get reinstated on Twitch.

After claiming that Ross had blocked him, Sneako wished the Miami-native streamer the best of luck for his future ventures, stating:

"It was good being friends with him, but, now he's on Twitch, it's, uh, it was nice knowing him. It was nice knowing him. Wish him the best of luck in the Twitch adventures."

"This is real": Sneako explains why he thinks Adin Ross has blocked him after latter's Twitch unban

Adin Ross' Twitch unban has become a hot topic in the entire streaming world, with streaming stars such as the FaZe Clan, Hasan "HasanAbi," CinnaBrit, and others giving their take on his return to the purple platform. Ross and Sneako seemed to have shared amicable relations until December of last year (2024) when Adin praised the latter for his content on X.

Explaining how he found out that he had supposedly been blocked by Adin Ross to his audience on Parti, Sneako stated:

"Chat, now that Adin's unbanned on Twitch, am I getting blocked? No chat, this is real. When Adin got unbanned on Twitch, I sent him a text, it's like congratulations and it showed up as a green bubble. I don't see the delivered messages for Adin Ross anymore... It's green. Green bubbles now. W Adin for that. My one friend."

Sneako's content on X had become quite popular on the platform, getting between 300,000 and 2 million views. He covered his experiences in New York City, where he had recently shifted to yet again. Despite this, Sneako would later go on to bemoan the lack of incentive being provided to him for creating extensive content for Elon Musk's platform.

