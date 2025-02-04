"It's by design": Nickmercs claims Marvel Rivals developers "flag" consistent competitive mode winners to pair them with low skill players

Twitch streamer Nick "Nickmercs" recently claimed that the developer of Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games, intentionally pairs consistent winners within the game's competitive mode with others of a comparatively lower skill level. By doing so, Nickmercs claimed the title promotes a cycle of wins and losses that keeps gamers hooked to the third-person hero shooter.

Describing his views in a broadcast on Twitch, Nickmercs said:

"The way this sh** works, when you win too many times in a row, and you climb up a certain amount. Your account gets flagged. They take you from this side and put you to this side. And now it's only with the dumba**es and the morons. So, you lose, so you come back down. Just to keep you f**king playing man... Don't defend Marvel Rivals devs like you're one of them or something. This is the truth, man. This is real sh** right here. It's what they do... It's by design to keep you on the game longer."

Nickmercs alleges that NetEase Games "flags" winners in Marvel Rivals' ranked mode and pairs them with low-skill players

Marvel Rivals has taken the gaming scene by storm since its release in December 2024. Despite its third-person nature, the title has often been compared to Overwatch, which was a first-person hero-shooter series that saw massive success in the mid-2010s. The latter continues to hold cultural influence within gaming communities.

Due to its cross-platform nature, Marvel Rivals has captured a huge chunk of PC and PlayStation players. That said, cross-platform is only allowed in non-competitive mode. The competitive or ranked mode requires the entire squad to be from a single platform.

In the clip, Nickmercs claimed he was bound to have an easy win since he had lost multiple matches in a row:

"We've lost like so many times in a row now, where, we'll start to get wins... Guys, these wins are going to be cheese, man. Like, I'll cut right through them, like swiss cheese, man... Watch, and then we're going to hit a wall. A f**king wall, and it's just going to be morons, man, on my f**king team."

In other news, former CS:GO professional Shroud recently claimed to have received offers from various organizations to create a Marvel Rivals team. The streamer added he is potentially planning to form an org focused entirely on Marvel Rivals.

