"Welcome back lucioball": Marvel Rivals new game mode reminds players of Overwatch 2

Marvel Rivals recently revealed a new upcoming limited-time football game mode called Clash of Dancing Lions through its Spring Festival trailer. This, however, has reminded players of Lucioball from Overwatch 2, with the community sharing their thoughts on X about how similar they look. A user named @freaksawman even called it the return of Lucioball. They said:

“Welcome back Lucioball.”

Another user, @The_Ty_Rant, said they would probably lose the urge to play the new game mode after a few matches but that it was nice that the developers decided to add it to the game. They commented:

“Lucioball lol. It'll be fun for a few matches before getting old, still cool of them to add tho.”

Other users even compared this new game mode to Rocket League. User @Yeti went on to call it Rocket Rivals due to their similarities:

With the confirmation of such a game mode, players have already been strategizing about which heroes would be the best to play. Characters like Venom, Spider-Man, and Iron Fist were some of the top choices. A user named @BoiChrono said that Spider-Man bunny hopping would be extremely powerful. They commented:

“Spiderman bhop is gonna reign supreme on this gamemode”

However, not all players were pleased with the new football game mode. User @Noah_ said it was a shameless copy of Lucioball and that it did not look as good as the Overwatch 2 version:

Is Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals similar to Lucioball from Overwatch 2?

Broadly speaking, the two game modes look similar in terms of overall gameplay. They both incorporate 3v3 mode. Similar to Lucioball, NetEase Games will also look to slightly alter the heroes’ abilities to suit their overall playstyle.

However, unlike Lucioball, where only Lucio from Overwatch 2 was available to play, NetEase will probably allow different characters to be included in the special event while also providing cool new cosmetics to match the theme.

