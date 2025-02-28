"It's kinda about the priorities": Clix responds to allegations that he lied about being invited to Sidemen Charity Match 2025

Popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite personality Cody "Clix" has responded to allegations that he lied about being invited to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. For those unaware, the special event, hosted by British YouTube group Sidemen, will take place on March 8, 2025, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

Many prominent internet personalities and content creators, including Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, Roberto "Fanum, Maximilian "Max Fosh," and Mark Rober, have confirmed their participation in the charity football match.

During a Twitch stream on February 27, 2025, Clix was reviewing posts on his official X Community, where one fan wrote:

"Did Clix just really skip the biggest streamer charity event of the year for a cash cup?"

Another X user responded, alleging that the XSet co-owner lied about being invited to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025:

"U really think a fn youtube got invited to the biggest UK group charity match? He lied when he said he got invited."

In response, Clix asserted that he was invited to the event and had "no reason" to lie about it. Furthermore, the content creator suggested that he had other priorities than attending the Sidemen Charity Match:

"All right. I'm going to be honest - I didn't lie. I got invited. There's no reason for me to lie, nor do I give a f**k about lying. I did get invited but I can't do it. It's about, like, how do I say this, bruh? It's kinda about the priorities. Like, I'd be so down, but I want to. But what do my teammates think of if I miss an FNCS Division Cup Finals? You know what I'm saying?"

Is any popular Fortnite streamer participating at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

In addition to Clix, prominent Fortnite streamer and FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has been invited to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

In January 2025, Stable Ronaldo collaborated with Sidemen members, when Vikram "Vikkstar123" claimed that the streamer "tweeted about 300 times" pleading to play at the event.

Vikkstar123 then challenged Stable Ronaldo to score a goal from the halfway line, saying:

"You tweet us about 300 times, asking to play in the Charity Match. This is your moment and we've gauged your skill ability. We think this is well in your abilities. Football's there in the halfway line. The goal's over there. All you have to do to is kick it into the goal."

The 22-year-old eventually scored a goal and accepted the invitation for the special sporting event.

