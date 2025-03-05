"It's kinda sickening" - MoistCr1TiKaL slams Casey Anthony for joining TikTok despite allegations

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," aka "Penguinz0," has slammed Casey Anthony following her recent announcement to join TikTok and Substack. For those unaware, Anthony was charged for the murder of Caylee Anthony, her two-year-old daughter, in 2008. She was controversially acquitted in 2011 after the jury found her not guilty.

The Twitch streamer criticized her recent decision to become a legal advocate on TikTok despite the sensitive topic of her alleged crimes. The streamer said:

"It's juts kinda sickening 'cause she is just gloating about it. This is like a victory lap about how she got away with murder and all of a sudden, she is a crack shot legal advocate."

"Should be reintroducing herself to a prison cell" - MoistCr1TiKaL reacts to Casey Anthony's TikTok video

MoistCr1TiKaL took to his YouTube channel to react to the recent viral news about Casey Anthony joining a social media platform to offer legal advocacy services. As noted, she was previously charged and later acquitted of murdering her two-year-old daughter.

Her acquittal was highly controversial at the time, with many considering the jury's verdict to be questionable. The Twitch streamer reacted to her recent online project and said:

"This is not the first time she has reintroduced herself. She should be reintroducing herself to a prison cell for murdering her daughter."

MoistCr1TiKaL also stated that she is using her social media presence to make money:

"She is once again using her name and infamy as a means of having a platform online, to become an influencer, to make money off her name and infamy and what's sad, it's working."

For those unaware, Casey Anthony resurfaced online to post a three-minute TikTok video, where she claimed to have become a "legal advocate." In the video, she said:

"I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter."

Aside from TikTok, Casey Anthony has also joined Substack, where she plans to offer legal counsel. Substack is a subscription-based platform for creators and bloggers, and she charges $10 per month for access to her content.

