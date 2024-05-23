"It's my time": Eugene Lee Yang releases official statement about leaving The Try Guys

Eugene Lee Yang has released an official statement announcing his departure from The Try Guys YouTube group. The news had originally been revealed in a Rolling Stone interview with the remaining members Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld. The news comes roughly two years after another founding member Ned Fulmer's controversial exit from the ensemble for having an extramarital affair.

This means only two of the original hosts of the show remain with Eugene recently releasing an 18-minute-long video where he addressed his departure:

"Dear friends, well, it's my time. I've wanted to have this heart-to-heart with y'all for quite a while now. It is with immense gratitude and unconditional love for Zach, Keith, our partners, our staff, and all of you who have supported us that I'm announcing my official departure from The Try Guys."

Eugene Lee Yang gets emotional addressing his departure from The Try Guys

The Try Guys was started back in 2014 by four Buzzfeed employees — Eugene Lee Yang, Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld and their very first video was titled Guys Try Ladies' Underwear for the First Time. The segment went viral, with the four of them leaving the company in 2018 to start their own called 2nd Try LLC.

Since then, the four have gone on to become one of the most popular YouTube groups, known for various viral videos on the platform. However, the group went through its first major change in 2022 when Ned Fulmer got caught up in a controversy involving having an affair with someone from the staff.

Eugene, Zach, and Keith have been putting out videos for The Try Guys channel since then, but the trio is going to become a duo as Yang announced his departure from YouTube after an illustrious 10-year stint. Naturally, saying goodbye to a decade-long chapter of his life was hard, and the online personality was quite emotional talking about it:

"After 10 profoundly impactful years, my time here on YouTube has come to an end. There's no version of this announcement in which I can properly express how emotional this moment is for me, how hard it is to close such a meaningful chapter of my life."

Eugene Lee Yang reiterated how important his co-Try Guys were to his life, and thanked Kornfeld and Habesberger for the ride:

"I want to preface this by giving my heartfelt thanks to Zach and Keith, my bespectacled baby brothers, my tall and tiny nerd. I have no idea how we ended up on this wild journey together, but I couldn't have asked for better, smarter, weirder, funnier, and above all kinder individuals to have ridden alongside. It's been a great irreplicable honor that I will always treasure. And though our time in viral videos may be over, our friendship is forever."

Eugene may be leaving The Try Guys, but it is not an immediate goodbye as he is part of the current season of videos. Before signing off, he bid viewers to enjoy his "final season", stating:

"I hope y'all enjoy my final season of videos ahead, but this is my official sign off from the internet for the last time as a Try Guy. And as a guy who still has much to try, I know we'll meet again. Love, Eugene."

On May 22, The remaining Try Guys Keith and Zach announced that they had launched their own subscription-based streaming service called 2ndTryTV, much like their fellow YouTube channel Watcher.