Controversial streamer Jack Doherty has disclosed that Kick has denied reinstating his indefinitely banned channel. During a Parti.com livestream on February 26, 2025, the content creator stated that he appealed his permanent ban from the Stake-backed platform by seeking assistance from ChatGPT.

In response to Kick rejecting his ban appeal, Jack Doherty lashed out at the platform and its co-founder, Ed "Eddie" Craven.

He remarked:

"Guys, I tried to get unban from Kick. Right? You guys want to hear what my message was to Kick? Let me know. I wrote a message... remember the message I wrote this morning? I put in ChatGPT and it gave me, like, a f**king college essay. But f**k them, they denied it. F**k 'em. F**k you, Kick. Suck my d**k! F**k you and lick my b*lls. Eddie, you can suck my f**king d**k until you f**king... your mouth... sorry."

Jack Doherty says Kick is "turning into Twitch" because the platform refuses to unban him

After expressing his displeasure with Kick's refusal to unban him, Jack Doherty read out loud the livestreaming platform's response to his ban appeal. He said:

"This is what they sent back. 'Hey, there. Thank you for reaching out to us. The content in question constitutes to serious violation of out platform's guidelines. After reviewing your suspension, our team has determined that we are unable to lift or reduce it. This measure has been taken to uphold the integrity of our community and spread further distribution of content that does not allow a respectful or a safe environment."

Readers can access Jack Doherty's livestream on Parti.com by clicking here [Timestamp - 08:00].

The 21-year-old once again voiced his discontent with Ed Craven. While claiming that Kick was "turning into Twitch" because of their decision, Doherty exclaimed:

"F**k you and lick my f**king b*lls, Eddie! F**k you and all your Australian friends. They all suck d**k! I'm sorry, you guys are a bunch of pu**ies. You're turning into Twitch! And you know what? Twitch is f**king better because I'm actually live on Twitch right now, because it's not a liberal a** platform like you guys."

For those unaware, Jack Doherty was permanently banned from Kick in October 2024 after crashing his McLaren while reading a live chat.

His suspension was eventually lifted, but on January 19, 2025, his channel was suspended again after Doherty and his security personnel beat an individual live on stream.

