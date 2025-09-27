Jacksepticeye says he's "not allowed" to make another TikTok account

YouTube star Sean &quot;Jacksepticeye&quot; recently talked about his struggles with getting access to his original TikTok account and subsequent inability to make a new one. The veteran YouTuber stated that he had been &quot;locked out&quot; of his account on the short-form video content website on his phone months ago, and had been unable to get it back since. Furthermore, he has been unable to make a second account, as an effort to do so was marked as &quot;impersonation&quot; by TikTok.Talking about the issue in a post made on X on September 25, 2025, Jacksepticeye wrote:&quot;So not only can I not get back into my own account but I'm also not allowed to make another one because it impersonates the other account... which I can't use!&quot;&quot;Got banned for impersonation&quot;: Jacksepticeye talks about his woes with getting access to his TikTok accountJacksepticeye is known for his video game walkthroughs and for being one of the big three prominent gaming YouTubers during the genre's heyday on the platform, alongside Mark &quot;Markiplier&quot; and Felix &quot;PewDiePie.&quot; The Irish YouTuber revealed in his X post that after his inability to gain entry into his own TikTok account, he decided to make a second one, named &quot;Spedicey.&quot; However, this effort also supposedly failed after the second account was erroneously banned by TikTok for impersonating his original account. Jacksepticeye also tried to appeal this decision, but it was rejected &quot;instantly,&quot; as stated by him within the X post:&quot;I got locked out of my TikTok account on my phone months ago and every attempt at getting back into it fails. TikTok have been no help at all and asked for all kinds of insane information to get back into it. Not only that but we made another account called 'Spedicey' and it got banned for impersonation and our appeal got instantly rejected.&quot;Thus, the YouTuber is now left with no method to be able to maintain an official TikTok account. His post on X has since gone viral and has garnered over 1.3 million views.In other news, YouTuber and DreamSMP member Jack Manifold and his long-time partner, fellow YouTuber and OUTLORE podcast host Eleanor Neale, have announced the end of their relationship.