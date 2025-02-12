Jake Paul promises "$20 million guarantee" to Kai Cenat and Adin Ross for a boxing match, Kick streamer responds

A video of Jake Paul promising a "$20 million guarantee" to Kai Cenat and Adin Ross for a boxing match has surfaced on social media. In a 50-second video posted on X, Paul asked Ross if he was interested in fighting another influencer. In response, the Kick streamer stated that if he's offered enough money, he would consider taking the challenge.

He said:

"(Jake Paul asks, 'Would you ever do a fight?') S**t, if you got me that bag. S**t, f**k, yeah! (Jake Paul responds, 'But who would be big enough for you?') I'll fight anybody. I'll actually train for the right bag. I swear to god."

Paul then suggested that the Florida native face off against Cenat. While offering a $20 million guarantee to both, the professional boxer stated:

"You versus Kai. (Adin Ross responds, 'I'll do it. For the right bag, I'll do it.') Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, I got a $20 mil guarantee. Each of you. On god. Kai, $20 mil guarantee. Adin, $20 mil guarantee. I'll make that fight."

Ross was surprised by Paul's proposal, and he expressed his "love" for the two-time Streamer of the Year winner:

"On god? But I love Kai. Like, I literally love him. Hmm, so it's on some friendly s**t? Well, it's so friendly. I just don't know, man. I would fight Kai for $20 million. I really would. So, you're saying Netflix would give me and Kai $20 million?"

In response, Paul said:

"You can just respectfully go to war and have a competition. Yeah, and that's just the guarantee. There could be bigger revenues. Not Netflix."

Adin Ross calls Pokimane "fake twisted b**ch" in response to her defense of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

During the same Kick livestream, Adin Ross responded to Imane "Pokimane's" opinions on Kendrick Lamar's performance during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. For context, on February 10, 2025, Pokimane claimed that "only white people hated" the American rapper's performance at the annual sporting event:

"Only white people hated it. I didn't want to say it. As a white-passing person, I didn't want to say that. But, you saying that and me repeating that message, I'm just going to just let that sit."

Ross slammed the Moroccan-Canadian personality, calling her a "fake twisted b**ch." Furthermore, the 24-year-old stated that Pokimane "can't get canceled" for "coming after white people."

