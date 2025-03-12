Japanese voice actress Ai Mogami addresses community after female IRL streamer gets stabbed to death in country

Japanese voice actress Ai Mogami has made an address directed to her fans on X after confusions arose online regarding her safety in light of the recent fatal stabbing of Japanese streamer, Airi Sato, who would often broadcast under the alias of Ai Mogami.

The statement, posted on Ai Mogami's official X account, was written by the voice actress' representatives. The statement assures fans of Mogami's safety, and expresses condolences for the deceased streamer and other afflicted parties.

As per a Google translation of the X post, which was originally written in Japanese, the representatives described how confusions had arisen about the identity of Airi Sato, and how some had been led to believe that Ai Mogami was subjected to the attack instead:

"Regarding the incident that occurred in Takadanobaba today, Notice about our company 'Mogami Ai'. Regarding the incident that occurred in Takadanobaba today, Tuesday, March 11th, we have confirmed that some online reports have mistakenly referred to the person involved as a 'voice actress,' leading to the misunderstanding that this was our company's 'Mogami Ai.'"

Expressing their consolations for the victim while ensuring that Mogami was in fact safe, the statement continued:

"We would like to express our condolences to the victim of this incident, and at the same time, we have been able to confirm her safety and would like to inform you that it was not our 'Mogami Ai.' We would like to sincerely apologize to all involved parties for the concern and inconvenience caused."

Airi Sato was an IRL streamer in Japan, who would often broadcast under the alias of Ai Mogami on the streaming platform, Whowatch. As per details that have emerged since the stabbing, the gruesome attack was perpetuated by an individual in his 40s or 50s. The individual was Airi Sato's "anti-fan," that is, an individual who devotes time to criticize a famous personality instead of idolizing or praising them.

As per the statement made by Ai Mogami's representatives, some individuals have been sharing images of the voice actress online "without permission." The representative asked netizens to "refrain" from engaging in such behavior, writing:

"Additionally, we have confirmed that comments and DMs regarding the incident have been received on Mogami's social media accounts, and that his photos have been reproduced without permission. This has nothing to do with the incident, so please refrain from persistent comments or DMs on Mogami's social media, or from reposting his photos without permission."

As per other details that have emerged since the incident, Airi Sato had been stabbed multiple times in different vital parts of her body, including her head, neck and chest. These stab wounds eventually contributed to her being afflicted with a cardiac arrest, which subsequently caused her to pass away in a hospital.

