Johnny Somali punched while livestreaming in South Korea amid legal trouble

Controversial IRL streamer Johnny Somali was recently punched by an individual while livestreaming in South Korea. Somali was addressing his audience during his broadcast on the livestreaming platform Powerchat, when he was caught off guard with a punch to the back of his head by a passerby.

The streamer has garnered much notoriety in South Korea for his behavior during his broadcasts, having had five charges levied against him in an ongoing legal case. He is also facing prison time in the country if he is to lose the case, with the prosecution reportedly having a 98% win rate.

After punching Somali, the attacking individual could be heard shouting a racially charged epithet at the streamer, which prompted him to follow the man. Asking the man to reiterate what he had said, Johnny Somali exclaimed:

"What's up? Come back! Come back! What did you say?"

Johnny Somali gets attacked once again in South Korea as he faces potential prison time in ongoing legal case

Johnny Somali is known to be the type of streamer who deliberately partakes in shocking, controversial, or disruptive actions during their broadcasts for their audience's entertainment. Currently, in South Korea, the streamer is facing two counts of obstruction of business, two Minor Crimes Act violations, and three other charges.

Furthermore, Somali is known to have been involved in similar controversial acts in various countries around the world, such as Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Israel.

After being punched by the man, who then repeatedly used a racially charged epithet against Somali, the IRL streamer asked:

"Why are you saying that? Can I touch your statue?... You can't physically assault me... You want to go to jail right now? You want to go to jail? You want me to call the police right now?"

The streamer then brushed off the attack by saying:

"He hit me, like in the hat. He tried to slap my hat off, he did no damage. No damage!"

Somali was also recently accused of stalking and sexually harassing a female streamer in South Korea, repeatedly using vulgar terminology in Japanese while talking with the woman.

