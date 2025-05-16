Johnny Somali reportedly pleads guilty to charges that can put him in jail for several years in South Korea

Controversial internet personality Ramsey "Johnny Somali" Khalid Ismael has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges that could land him in jail for up to five years in South Korea. On May 16, 2025, the second trial against the "nuisance streamer" was held in the country.

For those unaware, Johnny Somali was reportedly facing six criminal charges in South Korea, including two counts of obstruction of business, two counts of violating the Minor Offenses Act, and two counts of violating the Special Act on Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

On May 16, 2025, YouTuber and lawyer Andrew "Legal Mindset" hosted a livestream to provide real-time updates from the courtroom. According to him, Johnny Somali has been charged with one additional count of Obstruction of Business.

Furthermore, Legal Mindset reported that the indefinitely banned Kick streamer pleaded guilty to five of the seven charges leveled against him.

Here's what he reported on his YouTube broadcast:

CHARGE PENALTY PLEA Obstruction of Business Count 1 Max 5 years Guilty Minor Crimes Act Count 1 Fine/30 days Guilty Minor Crimes Act Count 2 Fine/30 days Guilty Obstruction of Business Count 2 Max 5 years Guilty Deepfake Count 1 Max 10.5 years Not guilty Deepfake Count 2 Max 10.5 years Not guilty Obstruction of Business Count 3 Max 5 years Guilty

Legal Mindset said:

"Here are all seven charges - he is guilty on the first obstruction, guilty on Minor Crimes Act number one, guilty on Minor Crimes Act number two, guilty on obstruction number two, he has plead not guilty once again, the prosecutors are going to prove this on this deepfake count one, deepfake count two, he has plead not guilty. And Lotte World - that's the third obstruction - that's count three, and he has plead guilty on that. So, that is the update."

Legal Mindset reports that the judge asked for evidence of innocence from Johnny Somali during his second trial in South Korea

While providing live updates from Johnny Somali's second trial in South Korea, Legal Mindset reported that the judge requested evidence of innocence from the controversial streamer. He elaborated:

"Let's see what we have from the courtroom. The judge asked for evidence of innocence of the deepfake. So the judge has just asked the lawyer, 'What evidence do you have that Johnny is guilty?' Here's what the lawyers said - the lawyer said, 'He doesn't have any evidence that Johnny is innocent.' So now, Johnny is going to have to try to find some evidence because he has no evidence of his own innocence. The victim is going to testify in the deepfake case."

Johnny Somali's next trial date has reportedly been set for August 13, 2025, and it is expected to be a full day of testimony.

