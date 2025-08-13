  • home icon
  • Johnny Somali reportedly pleads guilty to new charge against him in South Korea

By Vishnu Menon
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:07 GMT
Johnny Somali admits to his crimes (Image via Johnny Somali/YouTube)
Controversial streamer Ramsey "Johnny Somali" recently pleaded guilty to the latest obstruction charge leveled against him in South Korea. Currently, he faces four counts of business obstruction charges, two minor offenses, and two counts of criminal deepfakes. Andrew Esquire, from Legal Mindset, shared an overview of Somali's charge sheet, noting eight counts in total.

The fourth count of "obstruction of business" was initially added on July 27, 2025, escalating his legal jeopardy in a case that has been developing since October 2024. Legal Mindset noted that this fourth count appears to relate to the time he agitated citizens by causing disturbances while livestreaming on a bus.

Esquire did a live coverage of Johnny Somali's August 13, 2025, trial, where the latter pleaded guilty to the fourth charge, and summed it up, saying:

"He has now pleaded guilty to all four obstruction charges. He changed his not guilty to guilty, he's pleaded guilty to everything. The only thing he's fighting is the deepfakes."
Johnny Somali has reportedly admitted to six out of the current eight counts and will be fighting the two counts of deepfakes made against South Korean content creators.

On July 27, two weeks before the trial, Legal Mindset suggested that new charges would be added during the build-up to each court date:

"Every single court date since the beginning of this process, we have seen charge after charge after charge after charge added in... It will not be done on August 13, 2025. In fact, we can see this thing go as quickly as going into, let's say, October, November."
As of this writing, the streamer's next trial will be held on October 29, 2025.

YouTuber Atozy appears at Johnny Somali's trial in South Korea

youtube-cover
YouTuber Atozy, who has consistently been critical of Somali's actions and behaviour throughout this ordeal, visited the South Korean courtroom where the streamer appeared. The former reviewed the incident in a video titled Johnny Somali Was Just Humiliated During Trial.. LIVE After Trial.

Regarding the deepfakes, Johnny's lawyers seemingly used the streamer's intoxicated state as a defense for his distribution of the deepfake videos:

"The lawyer then said that Johnny was intoxicated, so they used him being intoxicated as an excuse for why he distributed those." (Timestamp - 4:55)
Based on comments from Atozy's associate, Gabe, Johnny Somali's legal representation may not be cut out for the task at hand:

"('So, overall, how was Johnny's lawyer?' asked Atozy) Flustered. Definitely out of his depth. I kind of feel bad for him..." (Timestamp - 7:59)

In early July 2025, a petition seeking "severe punishment" was reportedly filed against Johnny Somali in South Korea, a development that could significantly jeopardize his legal standing.

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

